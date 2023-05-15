Black Bull too strong for Termonfeckin

Chord Celtic 2nds' Leigh Kierans and Ciaran Kinsella of Walshestown challenge for a loose ball during Saturday's NEFL Division 2 clash. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

BLACK Bull’s recent good form continued on Friday night as Ken Wall’s side moved up to second place in Division 2 after a 4-0 win away to Termonfeckin Celtic.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Seasiders as Wayne Wright’s side sit bottom of the table with just one point from four games.

Termonfeckin started the better of the sides and they hit the post before forcing some good saves from Alan Sweeney in the Black Bull goal.

But the visitors eventually hit the front through Adam Farrelly and Luke Jenkins then continued his blistering start to the season with another goal for the Drogheda team.

Graham Duffy’s goal, Black Bull’s third, in the second half ended the game as a contest and Tom Reilly copper-fastened the win late on.

Elsewhere in Division 2, Albion Rovers’ game against Navan Town Cosmos last Thursday was called off, but Chord Celtic 2nds recorded their first win of the season on Saturday. Tommy Melia’s outfit beat Walshestown 3-1 at home after an impressive performance.

With the firsts not in action, Chord benefited from some additions.

Jake Devine and Aaron Dale were both causing the Walshestown defence trouble in the opening stages but just couldn’t capitalise.

It remained 0-0 at half-time, with the Chord defence were very much on top and the returning Helder Mota providing some real strength amongst the back four.

A neat one-two between Eoghan Mulroy and Mani Johnson saw Chord break the deadlock as Mulroy beautifully curled a shot into the far corner.

Another player returning from injury, Brandon Sullivan, made it 2-0 soon after. Mulroy’s inch-perfect cross was headed home by Sullivan.

Chord were piling on the pressure and they grabbed their third when Mulroy let fly from distance and he rocketed a shot into the top corner. Melia rang the changes, but while the visitors subsequently pulled a goal back they never looked like getting anything from the match.

Black Bull host Parkvilla at St Oliver’s on Sunday and on the same day Chord Celtic travel to Cavan to take on the early league leaders Bailieboro Celtic.