Black Bull boosted by come-from-behind win

Black Bull came from behind to beat Navan Town Cosmos. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

BLACK BULL 2

BLACK Bull recorded their third league win of the season on Sunday as Ken Wall’s side edged out Navan Town Cosmos in Meath.

While Black Bull are currently sitting in the bottom half of the table, they have games in hand on the teams above them.

Conditions were perfect for football on Sunday morning and both keepers were put through their paces in a highly entertaining first half. Despite the fact it finished 0-0, there were chances aplenty.

Alan Sweeney pulled off several saves, while Black Bull twice hit the crossbar, first through Graham Duffy and then Adam Farrelly.

Navan hit the front early in the second half with a shot Sweeney could do little about, but Black Bull levelled immediately. Jack Wall measured a perfect pass through to Aaron Lawlor and he made a short burst forward before finishing past the Navan keeper.

Lawlor had created three chances previously from the right wing which were saved.

Then, with 10 minutes remaining, Wall again split the Navan defence and this time Duffy was the recipient of the pass and he finished from close range.

The final minutes were very much backs to the wall for Black Bull. Sweeney made two fantastic stops and the back four held their ground to hold on for a much-needed win.

It’s such a congested division that should Black Bull win their games in hand they could put themselves right back in the promotion hunt.

The Drogheda side host league title-chasing Bailieboro Celtic this Sunday morning at St Oliver’s.

Black BULL: Alan Sweeney, Alex Shanley, Sean Leahy, Bobby McCormack, Cormac Weldon, Luke Traynor, Jack Wall, Adam Farrelly, Sean Maguire, Graham Duffy, Aaron Lawlor.