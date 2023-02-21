‘Bittersweet’ night for John Martin as Dundalk FC draw their league opener

John Martin of Dundalk in action against Daniel Norris of UCD during the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division match between Dundalk and UCD at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

While Friday’s opening day result wasn’t the one that Dundalk FC would have wanted to kick-start their season, for John Martin the start of the campaign couldn’t have gone much better.

Having only managed two goals in his debut season at Oriel Park last year, the 23-year-old is already off the mark for 2023 having given his side the lead with a cool finish from Patrick Hoban’s lay-off on 34 minutes.

Unfortunately, for Martin and Dundalk, Ciarán Behan’s 77th-minute free-kick saw UCD depart with a well-deserved point but on the plus side it was good for the Kilkenny native to get up and running having scored 12 goals for Waterford FC the season before his arrival here.

Having struggled with injury issues for much of last year, Martin is hopeful his opening day goal can be the start of better things for him in the season ahead.

“I put in a lot of work in pre-season and thought I did well,” he said.

“I think I’m playing on merit at the minute. I’ve worked hard and everyone who plays has earned their start but it’s a long season so I can’t take this for granted but I’m happy with the start personally.

“It’s bittersweet. We’re disappointed really with the result in the end. We should be doing much better but look, we’ll go away and we’ll analyse it and get back on the pitch tomorrow and next week and just figure it out and we’ll be ready for next week.”

While Behan’s free kick was a moment of magic, Martin admitted Dundalk didn’t do enough to see off the Students.

“It’s just really a moment of brilliance really. In fairness to him, it was a brilliant free kick. We’d like to be dominating those sort of games but it wasn’t really favourable for us with the conditions and the wind.

“We just couldn’t find the rhythm or the flow that we usually would. I know we’re a new team but you can come up with all the excuses that you want. It’s a disappointing result but it’s football and that’s the way it goes but it’s a long season.

“It’s nice to get the goal. It’s good to start with a goal just to build up the confidence. Last year was a bit stop-start and a bit of an infuriating year but that’s football. I just kept working hard and hopefully I can just kick on now and get another goal next week.”

Martin will be hoping to make it two from two when Dundalk travel to face top of the table Bohemians on Friday night (kick-off: 7:45pm, live on LOITV) and has good memories of his last visit there when he had a big hand to play in the winning goal – credited as a Tadhg Ryan own goal.

“Yeah it was a great win,” he said of the 1-0 victory at Dalymount last August.

“We enjoy playing up there.

“I don’t think I can claim the goal anymore,” he laughed.

“There’s too many cameras around the place now but I’ll be looking to kick on as I said and get another goal but collectively we’re looking to perform better first and foremost.

“We didn’t win enough away games last year so just to kick start and get a bit of momentum going really would be great because that’s what you want in this league. It’s a tough place to go but we’ll be doing our research and our graft on the pitch and I think we can do a job on them,” he said.