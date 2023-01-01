Bettystown footballer Evan Ferguson praised after scoring first Premier League goal – ‘Going to be the new Duncan Edwards’

Bettystown teenager Evan Ferguson became Ireland’s youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer on Saturday when bagging Brighton & Hove Albion’s second in their 4-2 defeat by Arsenal at the Amex Stadium.

The 18-year-old, who has two caps for the Irish senior team, was introduced as a second half substitute and confidently converted with 13 minutes to go as the Seagulls were defeated by the league leaders.

And his manager, Roberto De Zerbi, singled out the former Coláiste na hInse student in his post-match interview.

"He's a good player,” said the Italian. “He has very big potential.”

The striker memorably made his debut for League of Ireland Premier Division side Bohemians at the age of 14, after progressing through the St Kevin’s Boys ranks, before moving across the water to Brighton.

“Growing up and watching the Premier League, to score a goal against a big team like Arsenal, when you see the form they’re in at the minute, is an unbelievable feeling,” Ferguson said.

"I think the gaffer wants players to make an impact and be positive when you come on and that’s the message you get going on – it’s about trying to bring that out and luckily we got a bit of momentum.

“For him to have trust in me to play in the Premier League, I think he sees what everyone does every day and gives us all equal opportunities. He’s fair the way he gives the opportunities and if you deserve it, he’ll give it to you. I’m lucky that I got mine.”

Ferguson’s greatest plaudits came from his former Brighton youth team coach Mark Beard who, writing on Twitter, said: “Remember the name, Evan Ferguson. So pleased he’s scored his first Premier League goal. Top class player. Going to be the new Duncan Edwards (if anyone can ever remember him). Still only 17-years-old [sic] and the most complete CF (centre-forward) I’ve ever coached, can do everything to an elite level.”