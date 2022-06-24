Benson wants ‘consistency’ as Dundalk bid to press on title push

Robbie Benson insists Dundalk players have the hunger and desire to challenge for the league title this season but says his side must back up their huge victory over Shamrock Rovers last weekend with another three points away to Shelbourne this Friday night.

Not for the first time, the 30-year-old proved the hero for the Lilywhites against Rovers as he got on the end of Lewis Macari’s sublime cross on 80 minutes to coax the ball past Alan Mannus with his left foot.

The result saw Stephen O’Donnell’s side close the gap at the top of the SSE Airtricity League table to five points, with a game in hand still to be played over the Hoops against Drogheda United next month.

While O’Donnell has been quick to play down talk of a title challenge, Benson didn’t quite give a straight answer when the question was put to him but didn’t rule it out either.

“I think we showed tonight that we're well capable on our day,” he said when asked if his side were in a title race.

“It's just about consistency. It's not too long ago in the first round of games that we took 12 points and people were writing us off so it just shows how quickly it can turn.

“We've turned it around in a good way now but it could easily turn the opposite way. That's the challenge for us to keep it going.

“We've a good blend of lads who've been successful here and lads who are hungry to be successful and win their first title so it's a good blend and hopefully we can have good cohesion for the rest of the season but it's a big game now against Shels.

“If you win tonight and lose next week it kind of ruins this a little bit but we've a nice run of games coming up now with a game a week. We've the Sligo game to fit in somewhere but we're in a good rhythm and the place feels good after the game tonight. The crowd were very good and that will stand to us,” said the Athlone native.

Benson’s strike on Friday was his 12th goal against Rovers throughout his career – more than he has scored against any other opponent – and he admitted to thriving on playing against the Tallaght side.

“I don't know what it is. I just like the big games,” he grinned.

“I feel very engaged in them and I feel confident going into them. There's a bit of luck as well and a bit of randomness but it is subconscious definitely when you're going out on a pitch against a team that you get a lot of goals against that you feel you're going to get on the scoresheet but it could have been anybody in there tonight. It was all about the ball from Lewis, which was right on my toe.

“I thought the game got a bit scrappy in the second half but we looked the more likely to score. I thought the game was even in terms of chances and it didn't look like either team was going to get the breakthrough but it was a hell of a ball from Lewis and it was an easy finish then for myself so we roll on.

“It was evenly matched in terms of chances but we felt we were the better team. We felt like we were playing the better football. The only real problems they caused us was when they went long and they kind of did that from minute one. They had a little bit of quality in the final third when they did get up there but I think over the course of the 90 minutes we definitely deserved the win.”

While Dundalk squandered the chance of three points on their last visit to Tolka Park back in March when Sean Boyd’s late penalty denied the visitors the win, Benson said that had long been forgotten about.

“No, you can't live like that,” he said.

“If I hadn't scored there tonight the game would have finished 0-0 and no one would take heed of anything. It goes both ways. Every team will always point to the game that they let go but you've just got to look over the long term and we have eight wins out of the last 10, which is as good as any team will probably put together all season so we just need to keep the momentum going.

“We did a lot of work over the last two weeks with the game called off last week and the lads are really energised now and that result will give us real belief now for the rest of the season that we can go toe to toe with anyone, especially here at Oriel, but we’ve got to follow it up now,” he said.