Benson backing Thomas – and Lilywhites on his Richmond return

It’s a big weekend ahead for Robbie Benson – and not just because he’s heading back to Richmond Park to face his old side St Patrick’s Athletic.

The 29-year-old swapped Inchicore for Dundalk at the end of last season having scored the crucial spot kick to help Pat’s to victory in the FAI Cup final against Bohemians in his final act for the club at the Aviva Stadium last November.

He then joined head coach Stephen O’Donnell and fellow team-mates Sam Bone and John Mountney in swapping Richmond for Oriel Park in the off-season with the fall-out from O’Donnell’s controversial departure set to dominate the pre-match discussion for this Friday’s televised game.

This week Benson has a lot more to plot than how to get the better of old pals such as Chris Forrester, Darragh Burns and Billy King though as he looks forward to his “favourite weekend of the year” when the Masters takes place at Augusta.

A keen golf fan, the midfielder has in recent years organised a sweepstakes at whatever club he was at to add interest in the dressing room to the race for the coveted green jacket.

Indeed, the qualified actuary has even been successful in backing the winner in the past – including tipping last year’s champion Hideki Matsuyama at odds of 66/1. That was a bet that also paid dividends for Mountney, who celebrated the Japanese golfer’s triumph.

Benson was believed to be weighing up Matsuyama for a possible repeat success this year but that now won’t happen following an injury sustained on Friday.

Asked had he picked his tip for this year after his man of the match performance over old club UCD on Friday, Benson said: “No. Matsuyama pulled out today. He was playing decently enough.

“I'll have to do a bit of research but probably Justin Thomas I'd say would be my fancy but we'll see,” said the Athlone native.

Regardless of who pulls on the green jacket come Sunday night, Benson said he’ll definitely be getting his team-mates involved in the sweepstakes this week.

“We'll get it going here. I'm the one to organise all that stuff. We'll get a pool going and see how it goes,” he said.

“Mark Connolly says he is looking forward to it but there'll be a good few interested I'd say. Definitely we'll do something though because it's just one of those enjoyable weekends. It's a great weekend.

“It's just a beautiful venue for it and the music and the narrow field, it's just something you always look forward to. I've been watching all my life. I've great memories of sitting down with my dad watching it and things like that when you're young are ingrained into you, no more than football memories. These things stick with you and it'll be enjoyable to watch it again this weekend.”

Of course, there’s bigger priorities for Benson this weekend with the game in Richmond Park at the forefront of his thoughts. He is expecting a bit of stick when he returns to Inchicore but isn’t shying away from the attention.

“It's going to be fun,” he smiled.

“I'm really looking forward to it now. It'll be a bit of a hostile atmosphere but we'll have to see what sort of reception I get anyway. I've never really gone into a game where I've been thinking I might get a bit of stick now but that's the game, that's football. It's the narratives that exist and I'm really looking forward to it now.”

Asked was it just a game he and O’Donnell wanted out of the way so people could move on, Benson said: “Yeah, look there's going to be four rounds of the same fixture, possibly more if we meet in the Cup. Maybe just it's because it is the last game in the round of fixtures it's been building up a long time. You'd nearly have liked to have played it earlier in the season and get it out of the way but at the same time, they're a good side.

“Management here will know the players very well and we'll be able to get a good game plan off them. It's going to be a great game. Pat's play a good brand of football and we play a great brand of football. It'll be two teams who'll be right up for the game.

“It'll be one to go to. Dundalk always bring a good support down to Richmond in general and we'll need them there behind us all the way.”

Having scored on his first two appearances against Dundalk after initially departing for Pat’s at the end of the 2019, Benson would love to open his account for the season on Friday. Having gone close on three occasions – including being denied by the woodwork – against UCD last weekend, he senses the first goal of his second spell at Oriel isn’t too far away.

“Those three chances could have been spread out across different games and you wouldn't bat an eyelid but I know I'm going to get into good positions and I will score,” he said.

“I don't think I did particularly bad with any of the chances that I did have so it's just about keep getting in the positions and it'll come. I dovetailed well tonight with Pat (Hoban) with him dropping in and me getting beyond him. I enjoy playing with Pat. He's a good focal point for us and he's easy to play off. There's good security when the ball is played up to him and you can time your runs well.”

There’ll be no Matsuyama double for Benson this weekend but backing another winner and getting the better of his old side would surely be a Masterful achievement of its own. Don’t bet against it happening.