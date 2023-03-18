Bellurgan United recover from two down to win Kilmessan Shield tie at Albion Rovers

Ciarán Sheelan made an immediate impression for Bellurgan United when introduced against Albion Rovers in last Thursday night's Kilmessan Shield duel. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Bellurgan booked their place in the knockout stage of the Kilmessan Shield with a stirring comeback win over their Division 1 opponents on Thursday night.

The Premier Division outfit, who won their opening engagement against Ardee Celtic, found themselves trailing by 2-0 at the break at Monasterboice.

This prompted changes by the Peninsula side’s manager, Richie Watters, and they quickly paid off with two goals in a five-minute spell by the hour mark to draw level.

They were aided by what was a soft penalty kick with the home goalkeeper adjudged to have taken down Ciarán Sheelan in the penalty box. Peter Shields dispatched the spot-kick to the home net 10 minutes into the second period.

The exchanges ebbed and flowed for the next number of minutes, but Bellurgan struck what was a telling blow, with Shields turning provider for Tadhg O’Connor to level the tie.

He nodded the ball back to the in-rushing O’Connor who controlled it on his chest and his dipping volley gave the home goalkeeper no chance to keep it out of his net.

Manager Watters made a couple of more changes as he looks to provide his squad with game time and bring them up to match fitness for the season ahead. He brought on Brady Duffy and Peter McCarthy.

These changes were followed by the most delightful of team goals in which Duffy played a part to put them ahead. The move started with goalkeeper Seán McGeough and went through Cormac Renaghan and Sheelan before Duffy exchanged passes with Luke Higgins, who beat an opponent and knocked the ball into the edge of the penalty box.

There, Conor Watters, with confidence high after his hat-trick in the 4-1 victory over Ardee, side-stepped a defender and curled a shot with his left foot in off a post.

Both teams were denied by the woodwork, with Shields striking the home crossbar.

Sheelan settled the tie with a trademark finish, as he notched his first competitive goal since returning to the club after a spell with Muirhevnamor, which completed the scoring.

Bellurgan: Seán McGeough, Mark McArdle, Mario Kolak, Ray Finnegan, Owen Traynor, Joe Needham, Seán McEvoy, Luke Higgins, Cormac Renaghan, Tadhg O’Connor, Peter Shields. Subs: Brady Duffy, Conor Watters, Ryan Duffy, Peter McCarthy, Ciarán Sheelan.