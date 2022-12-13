Bellurgan United denied cruelly in Cup final after brace comeback against Trim

Trim Celtic, the most dominant side of recent years, re-asserted their position as the North-East League’s kingpins by capturing the Challenge Cup to complete the double at the freezing cold Meath and District headquarters on Saturday.

They edged a fluctuating encounter in which Bellurgan defied their tag as underdogs to come back from two goals down at the break to draw level, only for a deflected goal nine minutes from time to secure victory for the league champions.

The opening half an hour saw Bellurgan look the more likely to score, but straight after Trim goalkeeper Aaron Ryan produced the save of the match, the Meath side were given the lead in the 29th minute by Dean Courtney when they cut open the Bellurgan defence down the right flank.

Then, Bellurgan suffered a potential killer blow four minutes into stoppage time when they waited in vain for offside as a long, high ball was played down the centre of their defence and Courtney ran on to notch his and his team’s second goal.

However, the underdogs showed real resilience, spurred on by a couple of personnel changes and a change in formation, opting for three defenders.

Within a five minute spell, they erased the deficit with Emmet Rogan’s free-kick cutting the gap with the aid of a deflection, and then the ball rebounded to Conor Watters, from another Rogan free-kick from almost an identical position on the right, for him to slam home the equaliser from 20 yards, and 11 minutes only elapsed of the second half.

The impetus was now with them to go on and crown their fightback with victory. Instead, Trim recovered their composure, and produced their best spell in the game.

They twice had the ball in the Bellurgan net; only for each time the celebrations to be instantly dashed.

However, nine minutes from time the hand of fortune turned Trim’s way when Conor Walsh’s shot from inside the penalty box was unwittingly diverted to his net by Mario Kolak.

So Bellurgan endured another Cup final heartbreak, losing now their last four deciders that they have appeared in, twice in the the Challenge Cup and likewise in the Kilmessan Shield.

Trim Celtic: Aaron Ryan, Ciarán O’Connell, James Goggins (Anthony Moran 75), Ger Murray, Seán Fitzgerald (Adam Fox 45), Conor Walsh, Mark Leavy (Luke Martin 82), Callum Ennis, Aaron Williams, Brian Faulkner (Wesley Gibbons 88), Dean Courtney (Paddy Brophy 86).

Bellurgan United: Seán McGeough, Seán McEvoy (Mario Kolak 45), Joe Quinn (Luke Higgins 45), Ray Finnegan, John Smith, Conor Watters, Tadhg O’Connor, Emmet Rogan, Alan Connor, Owen Armstrong (Joe Needham 68), Coran Lindsay (Diarmuid Murphy 88).