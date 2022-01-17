Bellew brands NEFL play-off call ‘bordering on the farcical’

“Bordering on the farcical” is how manager Damien Bellew described the proposed method, and questioned the legitimacy of it as local club Bay FC have strong concerns over resolving the promotion/ relegation play-off in the Premier and First Division in the North East League with the season now over.

The season ended on Sunday after a seven week extension was granted to the League to finish competitions, but Covid and other issues prevented the First Division tie between Kentstown and Chord from being played for the right to meet top-flight Bay to decide who will compete in the Premier Division next season.

As a result the League committee circulated an email to all clubs with a formula they devised to try in a “ fair and balanced” way to replicate the situation and to resolve the crux.

This is to put the three teams in a pre-ordained group in the new season Kilmessan Shield competition starting in March, with the winner earning the prize of playing in the top division next season, as well as advancing in the competition.

This was without consulting the three clubs. For their part Bay weren’t even aware until the email arrived on Thursday last that the match with Kentstown and Chord, due to be played last Sunday week, had been postponed due to Covid-19, and the play-off was not happening.

Manager Damien Bellew told the Argus they had been preparing away for the play-off , being back training after Christmas, trying to be ready as best as possible since they played their last competitive game in the league on November 28 last.

“We assumed the game was going ahead on January 16 (Sunday) and were preparing away. So much so we played Boyne Rovers on Tuesday night at the Muirhevnamor astro turf pitch.”

The club went to the expense of hiring the pitch , which was €120, plus there was a referee fee of €50. Boyne kindly shared that cost.

But the real point was that the club arranged the match to ensure the play-off went ahead and they prepared properly. “Only to find out it was a non-runner. It was very disappointing,” commented Damien.

On receiving the email from the league on Thursday, Bay’s senior club committee spoke on Zoom and thrashed out the issues and next day despatched their response via email to the League committee.

“We put our concerns across about the proposal and are waiting to see what the League come back with,” stated Damien, asserting “there has to be a better way to sorting it out.”

Qualifying his comments, he empathised with the committee in that it has been a difficult year for the League and necessitated applying for an extension to complete the programme. He conceded it was a “difficult one” to come up with a solution, and it might be the League need to draw a line under the season and move on.”

Albion Rovers have reason also not to be happy with the situation as they lie third in the table in the play-off position in Division One with the league over.

From Bay’s perspective the proposal is not acceptable and they feel that they are “being unfairly punished when we were open and ready to play the play off for seven weeks but the League choose to prioritise to play cup fixtures (and ran out of time).”

There are also other inherent unfair and inconsistent aspects, prompting the Bay manager to comment that the proposal was “bordering on farcical.” He queried whether the rules of the League allowed for the fixing of the composition of a group diverging from the open draw format for the Kilmessan Shield, with groups made up of teams from different divisions.

Managers of other local teams also share the Bay view that it is not acceptable, stated the Rock Road side’s manager, amplifying further what was entailed and why the club were opposed.

“Instead of Bay playing one game to retain their Premier Division status we are being asked to play two,” he pointed out, and a corollary is that the division one teams will have two bites of the cherry to go up.

The upshot for Bay is that they could be demoted and also knocked out of the Kilmessan Shield at the same time. There is also the consideration that it potentially could be different teams playing each other with players from Sunday free agents. The play-off could influence whether players leave or stay, and adversely affect preparations and recruitment for the new season.

Bay have lost four players, three to play underage with Newry since the latter end of last season, and another has gone to the US.

Damien also stated there was no guarantee that the play-off would resolve the situation, recalling a similar crux arose a few years ago in the AUL where three teams tied for a title. The solution was they all played each other to decide the winner. Bizarrely each of the games ended one all, and uproar ensued when the winners were drawn from a hat, recalled Damien.