Behind the Oriel web – 20+ years of Dundalk talk, in the words of its creators

It has informed and entertained, incensed and infuriated but, no matter what your opinion on it, no one can deny the impact that Orielweb has had on Dundalk FC for more than 20 years now.

The Dundalk Talk forum has been running in some shape or form since the late ‘90s, with its current guise set to turn 20 later this year.

In that time it has had its many highs and lows. Its plus sides ranged from bringing people together, giving supporters an outlet to discuss the topics of the day, generating great debates and providing countless free publicity for the club.

The down sides aren’t worth dwelling on but needless to say, like any internet forum, there have been more than a few angered by some of the opinions expressed and shared down through the years with everyone from board members, managers, coaching staff, players and the media in the firing line at one stage or another.

Indeed, the Orielweb forum has even shaped the news agenda at times with then boss John Gill famously hitting out at the “geeks or nerds” who post on it during his time in charge in April 2008.

Nowadays the forum’s format might be from a bygone era – a pre-social media age – but with close to 2,500 subscribed members and roughly 1,000 unique visitors per day, it remains a guilty pleasure for many Dundalk supporters.

It has also been life changing for the two main men who have shaped the site over the years, Daniel McDonnell and Colin Gallagher.

While these days Orielweb is best known for its Dundalk Talk forum, it actually started out in the summer of 1998 as a news site where current Irish Independent chief soccer writer McDonnell cut his teeth. In what was the early days of the internet, the basics of being able to access things we take for granted now such as updated league tables or an overview of news from a range of sources was invaluable.

“Orielweb was the website and the forum was actually called Dundalk Talk,” explained Dan.

“I had got big into Irish football around then and I realised that there wasn’t necessarily discussion forums, which can be a great way to find out about your hobby. I don’t think the media coverage at the time would have been as good as it is today and even being a Dundalk fan you were basically relying on what was in The Democrat or Argus once a week and maybe the odd bit on the LMFM bulletin in the morning so I just thought, why don’t I try do a Dundalk site?

“Initially it was in part because I always wanted to do journalism and it was a chance to write. I didn’t know a thing about html or how to set up a website so my brother basically did all of that for me and just showed me how to upload stuff. It was so basic the original website but it was just basically an information page online.

“I don’t remember the timeline in terms of adding a forum but initially websites in those days had a guest book on them where people could leave like a TripAdvisor review almost and there was one of them.

“I had started doing match reports and news and basically compiling what was in the Democrat or Argus but at some stage – and I can’t remember how quickly it was – I started to research how to add a message board to the site and that’s where it really took off in a way because you realised that there was a bit of a community there of people who were probably a bit like you initially, just looking for information on Dundalk.

“That’s how it took off and right from the start you could see a fair bit of overseas interaction and that, for me, is where it really took off initially because Dundalk fans living overseas could all of a sudden keep up with what was happening because they weren’t getting the local papers or radio. It became where they got their news and that’s where the origins of it were.”

JAPAN

For the best part of four or five seasons, McDonnell kept Dundalk fans informed of the latest club happenings on Orielweb but as he progressed to start an education in UCD – where he edited the college newspaper – that element of the site faded away. Dundalk Talk survived, however, with Colin Gallagher taking over the reins somewhere along the way to produce the forum we know today.

Despite running a site most supporters have been on multiple times over the years, Japan-based Colin is not someone well-known around Oriel Park.

“I was about 19 maybe when I started going to Dundalk games,” said the Kyoto resident.

“I didn’t go regularly as a kid and that’s just because I don’t think my dad was a fan or any of my friends. I grew up in Gyles Quay so it’s a good 20-25 minute drive into town. I was working in Fitzpatrick’s Bar and Restaurant in Rockmarshall and my friend Niall McMahon was a regular at games so he said hop on board. I think 1997 was my first game – St Francis at home – and I think it was 0-0.

“It must have been around 1998 when I became aware of Orielweb and Dan McD, as his username was on there.

“I was into technology and I was doing a DkIT course in software development. I think I probably started that in 1998 as well and around that time I got in touch with Dan and basically said you can do better than this, that there is software you can install for upgrading the message board because at that time it was just text links and it would branch into this flowing diagonal link,” said Colin.

This was the start of a relationship which would lead to Colin eventually taking over the running of the forum, which, in its early days, had a home in a well-known Park Street pub.

“In 2000, Betty Fitzpatrick opened The Phoenix Pub and I opened it for her and worked for a few days but at the same time I got a job in Simply Computers on Church Street, opposite the Green Church on the corner.

“I made ThePhoenixPub.com website and I hosted DundalkTalk from that URL for a couple of months at least. It had its few homes before I said let’s get Orielweb.com and get a more permanent home for it.”

The current forum at that address was installed in November 2002 and is, in its own way, a history of the last 20 years of the club on and off the pitch. While the format is undoubtedly dated, it is interesting how it has evolved over time. Initially, it was primarily a place where match updates were posted in the pre-Twitter and LiveScore days but it retains its popularity despite how technology has progressed in the interim.

“If you take the unique visitors for November, it’s roughly 1,000 a day – that’s not even people returning to the site,” said Colin.

“I’d say maybe a fifth to a quarter of that is accurate so it is popular. I know a good portion of Dundalk fans will go onto it on a daily basis.”

While Orielweb is almost a snapshot in time into the feelings of supporters at any given point over the last 20-odd years of highs and lows, the journey it has taken both Dan and Colin on has been nothing short of incredible.

PROGRESS

While Dan’s career has progressed remarkably since those early days of writing his first articles from the bedroom of his childhood home in Ardee, it also created bonds with others that continue to play a big part in his life to this day.

Indeed, his early interactions with Johnny Ward, who he co-hosts the hugely popular LOI Central podcast with, stem from his days running Orielweb.

“I probably would have met some of my best friends now through Orielweb,” he said.

“Like take Johnny Ward, I only know Johnny because he had started his own general League of Ireland website and would have cited Orielweb as one of his influences for doing it, as well as others that were around.

“There’s no doubt that the podcast has its roots in that. The idea for it came from a guy in eirSport called Chris Blake saying, ‘you’re mates for years, why don’t you do a podcast?’

“And at that stage we didn’t even know if it would work but when we started it then we thought it actually did work pretty well and it probably does go back to the length of time we know each other, which at this stage is over 20 years because it’s 24 years this year since Orielweb started.

“Rúaidhrí O’Connor, who is in the Indo now and is a big Bohs fan, I would have got to know him through the message board of that time as well. It was a way of finding people with similar interests and then when I moved to Dublin we started meeting up and myself and Rúaidhrí ended up being groomsmen at each other’s weddings. It did all stem from that community initially.

“My first paid work in journalism was actually for UEFA.com doing a Shelbourne match for David Farrelly, basically because he had read me doing Orielweb.

“When I went for interviews it wouldn’t have been the top thing that I put on the list in terms of achievements but it would have given me a lot of confidence in terms of writing and practice. Doing the college paper in UCD was a big thing for me but I wouldn’t have done that only for Orielweb.

“Now that I think of it, it was great. I’m sure I’d cringe now if I read some of the stuff I wrote at the time but in terms of the doors it helped to open, it was brilliant,” said Dan.

If Orielweb helped Dan on the road to becoming the journalist and person that he is today, its influence on Colin’s life is arguably even greater – opening doors to a career in teaching, a life that has taken him across the globe and even having a hand in him meeting his wife, Sharyn.

“I ended up in Japan through Orielweb,” he laughed.

“At some point a guy called Pat D’Arcy from Dundalk, who used to be a teacher in a local school, reached out to me. At this stage he was living in Germany and working in a school over there and said they were looking for a technical support person.

“He only knew me as a message board administrator but he messaged me on Orielweb about it. Eventually I got out to Germany in November 2003 and I’ve pretty much been an absentee landlord of Orielweb ever since because I’ve never been back living in Dundalk.

“I spent four-and-a-half years in Germany, then I went to Hong Kong for three years, then I lived in Singapore for seven years, then I was in Helsinki for two years - and I was there when we played Tallinn so I got the ferry across when we beat Levadia in 2018. Then after two years in Finland, I moved here to Japan and this is our second year here too.

“I went from a technical support of a Dundalk FC message board to being a teacher who has travelled the world and I owe it all to Orielweb.

“Dan had maybe more of a fixed idea of his future but I didn’t. I never knew that I would become a teacher. From taking up the job Pat D’arcy offered me, through that I discovered I’d like to be a teacher so I chased up all my teaching academia and here I am in 2022 in Japan as a teacher and actually a university teacher at Michigan State University online as well.

“I wouldn’t be teaching university courses or be a Keta-12 teacher without Orielweb or that one person who took a chance on me. Orielweb was the platform where I launched my career and I wouldn’t have met my wife or seen as much of the world had I not got the breaks from it so looking back on it, it was life changing,” he said.

The community the site has created has been amazing too – with both men going on to meet the late Jim Murtha, aka Burbank White, in his home in Los Angeles through the site. He’s one of many good contributors who have been sadly lost over the years.

Dan said: “Jim was a Dundalk fan in America who basically reconnected with his routes through Orielweb. His dad was from Dundalk and you don’t realise the emotion of it at the time but he would read my match reports to his dad, who was unwell, in his last days to keep him up to date with what was happening at Dundalk and in the town.

“Through the message board then James became really good friends with some of the people on the message board. He came over here and stayed with some of them but even I went to Los Angeles in 2009 and would have stayed overnight with him and his family. That was all through that,’ said Dan.

Colin added: “I often go back to random posts. Then you remember usernames that you haven’t seen in a while. That goes to show that in 20 years we’ve lost people and really popular posters as well.

“Burbank White was a regular poster even pre-Orielweb.com. He used to pop over to Dundalk on trips and quite a lot of fans knew him personally. I was working in Singapore at the time and I had an opportunity through my job to go to Los Angeles for a few days so I messaged him on Facebook to say I’m in town do you want to hang out?

“He picked me up and took me to his home to meet his wife and daughter and grandchild. I had a great day just hanging out with him and then a couple of years later he passed away to cancer which he had been fighting pretty much all his life.

“He is one of many. Oriel Roar was another. He was Vincent Duffy who ran Oscar’s Bar and I even invited him to my wedding.”

THE LATE GREAT

“Colm Crosson (aka Ezekial, who passed away in January 2021) was brilliant because he basically made the next fixture thread as soon as the current game was over and he formatted it really nicely with a line between each point. Now I think Oldfogey is carrying that on.

“I didn’t know Colm personally but he kept the board alive over the last couple of years.

“It just goes to show that Orielweb is more than a place for opinions, it’s a data collection of humanity. There’s people that have passed along whose memories and opinions will always be on Orielweb. It’s a hub for the laughter and fun that we’ve had as Dundalk fans over the years – and the lows as well. They’re there in a database and they’ll always be there even 20 or 30 years in the future.”

At the turn of the year Colin, who had ran and moderated the forum alongside Art Duffy (aka Duffman), announced he was giving it up. This prompted many people to reach out to offer either financial or technical support. It has since been handed over to Eamonn O’Boyle and Gearoid Bellew.

“Orielweb was just something I did and I didn’t really think about evolving it or getting ads or sponsorship,” said Colin.

“I just paid the fee of $225 per year because I was earning a living and I didn’t really care about it but then this year I just thought to myself I just wasn’t feeling it any more.

“My wife and I are also going to take a break next year so we’re not going to have as much of a salary. I’m going to go home to Dundalk for six months and America for six months where my wife is from. We’re just going to chill out for a year basically so our income will be less and that sort of came into it as well.

“If I had been in the town I could have branched out and made connections within the community but being away from the town over the last 20 years, giving it over to someone else it can now either stay with the status quo or they can come up with some other ways to evolve it to fit this day and age.

“I did survey the users a couple of years ago saying that boards were a bit dated in the social media age and what about Facebook or whatever else but they said it was the staple of what they did. They didn’t want it part of another social arena, they just wanted to keep it the way it is so I don’t think Orielweb is going to change for a long time,” he said.

What the future holds for it, who knows, but it certainly holds a special place in the hearts of two men at least.

“Dundalk had been in the doldrums at the time when I stopped Orielweb so I’m probably not exaggerating when I say there could have been three or four seasons where I didn’t step foot in Oriel but then as you come back and see all the old faces again, you still almost remember them by their usernames even though they are real people with names,” said Dan.

“That was the community element of it that in hindsight you realise what a brilliant thing it was.

“The forum definitely would have started by 1999 so it’s conservatively 23 years of a thing going that someone started at 18 and is 41 now.

“I think the fact that it’s survived this long it probably will survive in some shape or form. It’ll be interesting to see what the new people do with it. I don’t know what that is but it would be great if it could be evolved to keep the name but anyone who comes in will have their own energy and their own ideas. There’s always the next thing,” he said.

That next thing could be a reunion of sorts – like the one Adam Keating organised when Colin and Dan met on one of the few occasions in Varazdin in Croatia in August 2002 when Dundalk played NK Varteks in the old UEFA Cup.

“I’ll definitely be back this summer and hopefully I’ll be able to get to a few games,” said Colin.

“I can buy Eamonn and Gearoid a beer for taking over Orielweb and it’d be good to see Dan too and some of the others who post on the site.

“I’m actually looking forward to going back to Oriel Park as the guy who formerly ran Orielweb because if anything happens between now and July this year, it’s not my problem,” he laughed.

“It’s probably only now that I’ve given it over that people will say ‘Oh, you’re Colin’ but they never did that when I actually ran it.

“It’s been good to just think about it and sort of realise how important it has been to me. It has been the platform for where I am today. I’ve travelled the world, which I never thought I would in my early 20s when I asked Dan McD could I install a piece of software to run a message board on.”

Orielweb has indeed played a huge role in the modern history of Dundalk FC but for two men in particular, it has been much, much more than that.