Beating Bohemians’ bitter rivals in the next goal for Drogheda United

WITH Drogheda United’s top-flight status now secured, skipper Dane Massey is already looking forward with relish to Sunday’s visit of league leaders Shamrock Rovers to Head in the Game Park.

The Boynesiders have their tails up following last Friday’s last-gasp win against the Hoops’ bitter rivals Bohemians and will be eager for more success against Stephen Bradley’s men, having already taken four points off them during this campaign.

However, Massey insists that even if they’d suffered a fourth successive loss at Dalymount Park - five including the FAI Cup defeat at the hands of Rovers at the tail end of August - then they’d be looking forward to locking horns with the champions elect.

He’s also well aware that Derry City in particular will be looking for the Boynesiders to do them a favour and help prolong the league title race for at least another week.

“I don’t think our lads need any excuse to get up for a game against Rovers,” he said.

“We always raise standards and do well against them, I think. It’s a quality game and the crowds always turn out for us and it’s a great game to look forward to next week.

“It’s only natural to have competition within the league and we fancy ourselves at home and we’re confident.”

As for Drogheda copper-fastening their place in the Premier Division for next season with four games still remaining, Massey expressed satisfaction at achieving the team’s primary goal, but he feels that the Boynesiders still have seventh-placed Shelbourne in their sights.

“We set out on an objective at the start of the year,” he said.

“We’re up against other clubs with much bigger budgets, so that (safety) was our initial target, but there’s a quality group of players there and I feel we can push on now and catch teams above us, to be honest.”

Massey was asked where such a quality team performance came from, after several weeks of below-par displays, and he replied: “It’s important to regroup during the week and set objectives and targets within ourselves.

“We’d lost three on the bounce and it was important to get out of that rut.

“Daire (Doyle) and Kev (Doherty) had us training brilliantly during the week and we were solid and it all stems from the back. Once we’re strong at the back, we can push on and go forward and let our more expressive players get on it, the likes of Darragh Markey.

“Dayle (Rooney) got the winner tonight, but everyone to a man was excellent, Darragh Nugent especially I thought, and I think we got our just desserts on the pitch.”

That said, Massey agreed that entering injury time Drogheda looked as if they’d have to settle for a goal-less draw against a Bohemians side who had been down to 10 men since the 70th minute.

“You just have to keep going and keep pushing on,” he said.

“They were offering nothing really going forward, so Kev brought Dayle on which was a good move. We could afford to push on that little bit more and it was a really well-worked goal and a quality finish from Dayle.”

Naturally, there’ll be questions about whether the likes of Massey and fellow veterans Gary Deegan and Keith Cowan will continue their footballing careers for much longer, but while the former Dundalk star hasn’t confirmed he’ll be staying with Drogheda next season he doesn’t intend to hang up his boots at the end of this campaign.

“I’ve been speaking to Kev but haven’t really spoken about next year yet,” he said.

“We’re just fully focused on reaching the team above us, so we’ll keep the head down for the next couple of weeks and talk about it at the end of the season.

“But of course I’ll keep going as long as my body can. I’m feeling fit and haven’t had too many injuries this year, so I’m enjoying it and it’s only when my leg falls off that I’ll probably stop!”