Bay equaliser ensures ‘Mor exasperation

Michael Cooney, Muirhevnamor's goalkeeper, can't prevent the ball crossing the line from a header by Bay's Michael Adegboyega during the North East League Premier Division game on Friday evening. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

MUIRHEVNAMOR 2

BAY 2

MUIRHEVNAMOR are becoming the draw specialists after having to settle for a point for a fourth time on Friday night, with just one win and a defeat in their first six games representing a faltering start to the defence of their title.

This time they looked like they had turned the outcome in their favour, having come from behind to lead 2-1 against town rivals Bay.

However, they conceded a late penalty to enable Bay snatch another valuable point, having gained their first win the previous week following on from four successive defeats in their opening four games of the campaign.

As once again they were pressed for players, manager David Crawley turned out for last season’s champions and played an important part in turning the pendulum his side’s way before withdrawing himself after 70 minutes. Crawley showed he retains the polished left foot which served him so well during his distinguished League of Ireland career, striking a free kick past the Bay wall to put his side back on terms after 25 minutes.

They had started by chasing down every ball and pressurising Bay while in possession, but it was the visitors who took an early lead when a fantastic delivery from a free kick by Gabriel Solares was met by centre-back Michael Adegboyega who headed the ball in off the post.

The setback spurred Muirhevnamor to step up a gear, and when Bay gave away a free kick on the edge of the box Crawley stepped up to send the ball into the top corner of the net.

It was all Muirhevnamor now and they went in front five minutes later when the ball came back off the post and Mickey O’Kane - back in action after a five-week lay-off - reacted quickest to score.

Bay were struggling to get up to the pace of the game, and they had two escapes when Gary Clarke hit the crossbar from a corner and the home side also struck the post from a free kick.

Bay improved in the second half and came more into the game, and when Sid Banda was put clear by Adegboyega the winger was hauled down in the box for a penalty.

Young striker Gustas Popelis made no mistake from the spot to equalise.

Stephen Woods and Alfonso Crespo both tested the home keeper soon after, but Michael Cooney wasn’t troubled.

The champions pushed in the closing stages for a winning goal, but the Bay backline stood firm.

Muirhevnamor: Michael Cooney, Conal Doyle, Mark Traynor, David Crawley (Adrian Rafferty), Paul Mallon, Chad McEneaney, Mathias, Gary Clarke, Oisin Morrow, Brendan Hughes, Mickey O’Kane.