Bay defy the odds in Kentstown play-off to maintain Premier Division status

Heroic Bay, with 10 men for over half the game, defied the odds in a big way to retain their Premier Division status with an emphatic win on Sunday over Cup winners Kentstown Rovers in the play-off to decide who filled the remaining available slot in the top-flight.

The game was switched to the nearby Muirhevnamor astro pitch following an inspection of the surface at Rock Road, removing perhaps the one factor in their favour for the showdown.

The record markedly was on the side of Kentstown, with First Division sides dominating the contest since it was introduced, and Bay hadn’t tasted competitive action in 11 weeks, playing their last league game on November 28 last.

Furthermore, and more importantly, they had to over-turn their undistinguished form that brought them just two wins and two draws over the course of the season, and reverse the trend of which they benefitted in supplanting Square to move up to the top tier in 2019 after the play-off that year

Kentstown entered the decider with vital competitive action, beating Chord 1-0 the previous Sunday to earn the right to play for the prize of playing in the Premier in the imminent new season that starts the middle of March.

And the Meath side started the better side, controlling the game early on, but it was Bay who struck first. David Boyle curled a half-volley into the far corner to put Bay ahead.

Kentstown then hit the crossbar from a free-kick as they piled on pressure which yielded a penalty. Home ’keeper Kevin Mullen pulled off a fantastic save to deny them an equaliser, however.

But, disaster struck for Bay shortly after when Paddy Connor received a second yellow for a very soft challenge and were reduced to 10 men.

Moments later defender, Micheal Adegboyega picked up the ball in defence and drove out from the Bay half, skipping past four Kentstown players before splitting the backline with a pass for Alan Dyas who made no mistake to send Bay in 2-0 ahead at the break.

Bay knew the next goal was crucial and despite pressure from Kentstown, the home defence repelled everything thrown at them.

On the hour mark, Damien Bellew’s men made it 3-0 when defender Clive Mtatwali won the ball in his own half before playing a one-two with Dyas. He drove on into the box and finished superbly to send the Bay line into raptures.

With 30 minutes still to play, Bay had to keep it tight and when Rovers were awarded another penalty, it looked like they might have a glimmer of hope, but the taker blasted his shot over the bar, much to the relief of Bay.

Late on, the victors added to their winning tally when Alfonso Crespo scored from a tight angle to ensure his side would play Premier Division football next season.

Bay: Kevin Mullen, Shaun O’Connor, Clive Mtatwali, Gavin Toner, Micheal Adegboyega, Paddy Connor, Alan Dyas, David Boyle, Barry Carr, Gavin Donnelly, Alfonso Crespo, Pairic Browne, Angelo Stanley, Brian McCloskey, Ronnick Achums, Cornel Nazari, Kevin Scollon.