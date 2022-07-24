Bay are Rock-ed for a second time

ROCK Celtic ended a miserable run of defeats extending to seven games when beating the champions Bay to advance to the quarter-finals of the McConville Cup.

However they gained a dubious prize - a meeting with the current league leaders Shamrocks, who recently trounced them 8-1 in the semi-final of the Clancy Cup during that miserable sequence of results.

The Seasiders edged Bay by the odd goal in three thanks to strikes from Aaron McQuillan and Evan Durnin - Alfonso Crespo netted for Bay - to repeat a narrow 3-2 win in the league when the sides met earlier in the season.

Incidentally Durnin notched the winning goal in that game too.

Bellurgan and Glenmuir also booked their places in the quarter-finals last week.

Bellurgan United accounted for Faughart Rovers 4-2, with Lula Beridze bagging a brace and Oisin Mc Guinness and Japhute Okite a goal apiece. Marty Rooney and Cathal Byrne were on target for Faughart.

Oran Murphy and Mark Molloy scored twice for Glenmuir in a 4-1 win against Redeemer whose reply was an own goal.

All the action and talking points in that cup tie came in an incident-packed second half when Redeemer were reduced to nine players.

An og - headed over his goalkeeper by a defender - gave the Redeemer a 15th-minute lead, but the home side gifted the visitors an equaliser just before the break.

Seven minutes into the second half Molloy put Glenmuir 2-1 ahead with a well placed shot inside the far post and shortly after Redeemer had a player sent off for a bad tackle.

Glenmuir then saw the ball come back off the crossbar twice and had a header disallowed for offside, and within minutes another Redeemer player got his marching orders.

The Glens took complete control of affairs after the second sending-off and Molloy made it 3-1 with 15 minutes remaining.

Some fine saves by Harrison kept the score down until close to full-time when Murphy made it 4-1 for the visitors.

The Hoey’s Lane side meet Bellurgan in the quarter-finals.

Results

League: St Dominic’s 5 (Paddy O Connell 2, Kyle Carroll 2, Stephen Wesley) Rock Celtic 1 (Adam Gartland).

McConville Cup: Bellurgan Utd 4 (Lula Beridze 2, Oisin Mc Guinness, Japhute Okito) Faughart Rovers 2 (Marty Rooney and Cathal Byrne); Rock Celtic 2 (Aaron Mc Quillan, Evan Durnin) Bay Utd 1 (Alfonso Crespo); Redeemer Celtic 1 (og) Glenmuir Utd 4 (Oran Murphy 2, Mark Molloy 2).

League fixtures

Wednesday July 27th at 7.15

Rampart Celtic v Thatch FC Auto Assure Park.

Thursday July 28th

Rock Celtic v Bellurgan United, Sandy Lane (7.30); Redeemer Celtic v Glenmuir United, Noel Gorman Park (7.15).