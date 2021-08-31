Ballybofey date for Dundalk in FAI Cup quarter-finals

It's a long way to Ballybofey...Vinny Perth's Dundalk will face Finn Harps away in he FAI Cup quarter-finals.

Dundalk have been drawn to face Finn Harps away in the quarter-finals of the Extra.ie FAI Cup. The game will take place on the weekend ending Sunday September 19th at Finn Park - a venue the Lilywhites haven't lost at since November 2007.

Vinny Perth's side booked themselves a place in the quarter-finals with a 5-1 win over St Mochta's last Friday while Finn Harps claimed a first ever Cup win over neighbours Derry City to advance to this stage.

Ollie Horgan's side are the more in-form team at present but Dundalk also have a great Cup record against Harps.

They have never lost an FAI Cup tie to the Ballybofey outfit and actually went on to win the Cup the last three times they've met in the competition in 2018, 2002 and 1981.

The last time the two sides met in the Cup was back in 2018 when Ronan Murray and Georgie Kelly were on target for a 2-0 win at Oriel Park for Stephen Kenny's side. Prior to that, the last Cup meeting between the two border sides in Finn Park was in a replay at the quarter-final stage in 2002 when a James Keddy double earned Martin Murray's side a 2-0 victory. A Mick Fairclough goal also earned a 1-0 semi-final victory over Harps at Milltown in April 1981.

Dundalk are FAI Cup holders having beaten Shamrock Rovers in last December's final 4-2 after extra time with the side looking to reach a final for the seventh year in-a-row.

Finn Harps have only won the Cup once in their history back in 1974 and were beaten finalists in 1999.

The other quarter-final ties will see UCD host Waterford FC, St Patrick's Athletic are at home to Wexford while Bohemians will face non-league Maynooth University Town at Dalymount Park.