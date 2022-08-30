Back-to-back Drogheda Town games are chalk and cheese

ARDMORE ROVERS 0

DROGHEDA TOWN 0

DROGHEDA Town bounced back from their opening-day defeat to take four points from their last two games.

A 3-2 win at home to Finglas United on Wednesday was followed up by a 0-0 draw away to Ardmore on Sunday morning.

What greeted Town in Wicklow was arguably one of the driest surfaces they are ever likely to play on.

Rovers, relegated from the Sunday 1A division last season, had a huge amount of draws which was in no small part due to the poor playing surface.

The first half was devoid of action, neither side able to create a chance of note as they struggled with the poor conditions.

Ten minutes into the second half Dale Harding gained possession on the edge of the box, turned two defenders and just fired over. Nathan Llewellyn beat two men, only to be denied by a great save from the Rovers keeper.

Harding then cut in to the box and shot down the throat of the keeper, before Santi El-Petra fired a shot low and wide.

Town could have been several goals to the good at this stage, while at the other end keeper Niall McDonnell was never really threatened.

Town could have stolen all three points right at the death when Harding whipped in a cross and Manny Smith had a free header at the back post but mis-cued his effort which was easily saved by the keeper.

On Wednesday night, though, the game was much more entertaining, with five goals, four penalties and a red card!

Drogheda Town hit the front early on, Dale Harding scoring the first goal of the season at Blackstone Marian Park. However the visitors levelled before the break with the first of three penalties they would be awarded.

The second half started at a frenetic pace and Harding hit the back of the net to give his side the lead again, but Town were reduced to 10 men when Andy Hickey was given his marching orders.

Wayne Wright’s side then increased their lead as they won a penalty of their own, Craig Pentony dispatching the spot kick.

McDonnell made a rash challenge in the box and conceded the game’s third penalty, but the keeper made up for his mistake and saved the spot kick.

Incredibly, just minutes later Finglas had their third spot kick and this time they made no mistake to make it 3-2.

But that would be the end of the scoring as Town held on for the win and they now host TEK this coming Friday night.

Drogheda TOWN: Niall McDonnell, Daryl McDonagh, Manny Smith, Jack Tungsted, James Traynor (Seán Caffrey), Stephen Carter, Emmanuel Santos (Adam McDonagh), Santi El-Petra, Craig Pentony, Dale Harding, Nathan Llewellyn.