Avoiding injuries will be key to Dundalk competing for honours in this season’s Premier Division

Here we go. The 2023 season is upon us. A new year full of highs and lows is just around the corner, with plenty of memories to be made.

Like any club, Dundalk will be hoping that – like last season – there are more highs than lows. That’s all you can really hope for at this juncture.

Writing a season preview is never easy. You’re effectively trying to get a crystal ball out to predict what will happen between now and November. That’s hard enough to do without factoring in that every team will probably lose and gain players throughout the year in terms of transfers while some teams will unfortunately lose players to injury.

Some who were expected to shine simply won’t, while others will emerge to take the league by storm.

That uncertain nature of football is what makes predicting how Dundalk will fare this season so difficult.

On the face of it, if Stephen O’Donnell has everyone to call upon then he can field as good a side, if not better, than most in the league.

The big concern, however, is that Dundalk are operating with one of the smallest squads in the league. We all saw the perils of that last season when the Lilywhites lost several key players towards the end of the campaign, which briefly threatened to derail their bid for Europe.

Thankfully, it didn’t but with Europe a factor this year the sheer numbers that O’Donnell has to work with is concerning.

Recently, Sportsfile gathered every team together for squad photos for the year ahead. There were just 22 players in Dundalk’s, of which four were goalkeepers. Of the remaining 18 outfield players, one – John Mountney – is unlikely to feature any time soon due to injury.

While a second assessment will take place this week to determine the exact nature of the knee injury he suffered in the behind-closed-doors match against Shelbourne last month, the very fact a second opinion has been sought tells you much about the nature of it because you only go elsewhere if you didn’t like what you heard the first time.

While there’s arguments to be made about quality over quantity, as a comparison, our nearest neighbours, Drogheda United, had 26 in their squad picture, of which just three were ’keepers.

While O’Donnell said he remains hopeful of adding two more players before the start of the season, nothing had been finalised at the time of going to print on Tuesday.

As things stand, he has only managed to bring five players in – Louie Annesley, Connor Malley, Hayden Muller, Archie Davies and Cameron Elliott. All have come from outside the league and therefore have question marks hanging over them at the start of the season. How good are they? Are they ready for men’s football? Will they settle here?

To be fair to O’Donnell, his record in recent seasons in terms of recruitment has been pretty solid so he and his new recruits deserve the benefit of the doubt that they’ll be worthwhile additions to a squad which finished level on points with Derry City in second place last season.

Having said farewell to eight players at the end of last season, the reality is that O’Donnell, even if he gets the two new players he craves, is facing into the prospect of having a panel which is down one in terms of numbers compared to his first season at Oriel Park. That’s not ideal given he is on record at the end of last season as saying he wanted a bigger squad for this year.

It's easy to see why he’d want that. With Dundalk’s seeding, Europe – albeit still five months away – brings about a huge opportunity, not only to create lasting memories on the pitch but also to generate much-needed revenue off it.

When you have a small squad, you need luck to go your way in terms of injuries but it’s easy to be concerned whether Dundalk will have that given the number of problems they had last year.

If the injuries are limited, O’Donnell and co have what it takes to replicate last year and qualify for Europe again. Given the strength of Shamrock Rovers and Derry City in terms of resources, that would have to go down as a great season.

There’s a real sense, however, that much of the plan for this year revolves around relying on luck though and hoping for the best.

The inevitability of playing 40+ matches across a season is that injuries will happen. If Dundalk are to have a good year though, you get the sense there’s players they simply can’t afford to lose for any length of time.

As much as the club don’t want to discuss it, investment/sale talks are ongoing with up to three different parties. Indeed, a familiar face might even be back at Oriel Park this Friday night as part of that general process. A Championship club in England remains interested and the heavy favourites and if any deal were struck that could be a game changer in terms of resources. That’s where predicting anything long term becomes difficult.

With over half the league season due to be played between now and the end of May though, Dundalk may need to rely on lady luck on the injury front in the short term.

Already, it is worrying that O’Donnell – who realistically only has Daniel Kelly to come back between now and then - has claimed he doesn’t have the bodies to play three games in a week when there are five such occurrences between now and the end of June, starting with games three to five when St Patrick’s Athletic and Shelbourne come to Oriel Park on the Friday and Monday respectively, before a trip to face Derry City in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium the following Friday.

What lies ahead for Dundalk? They have the players to compete, of that there’s no doubt, but avoiding injuries will determine just how good or bad this year is.