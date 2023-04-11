Attack on referee after Bay FC match abandoned

THERE was an unsavoury and premature ending to the North East Football League Division 1 game between Bay FC and Sporting BJD on Thursday night at the Muirhevnamor all-weather pitch.

With the home side leading 1-0, the referee abandoned the match with five minutes left and was attacked, receiving what was described as a flying kick which left him on the ground, according to close sources.

The sources stated that at this stage the visitors were reduced to seven players, with four having been red-carded, and the official signalled the finish of the match when he dismissed the last of those players. In each instance the players concerned were seemingly issued with double yellow cards.

The first of those dismissals occurred before the break, with Bay leading after striker Vinnie Smith quick-wittedly took a free kick while BJD were setting up a wall and struck it into the corner of the net from 25 yards.

The goal was a reward for Bay’s early play, having been on top for the opening 20 minutes. They had needed to turn things round after a deflating 5-0 defeat in their opening game of the season, away to Duleek, with whom they were demoted from the Premier Division last season.

Their line-up showed several changes, which included the welcome return after injury of free-scoring Barry Carr.

Aaron Conway was in goal and he made an important and excellent save when he tipped a deflected shot round the post.

Taylor Murphy and Vinnie Smith, new recruits, along with Carr went close with efforts that could have seen Bay enter the break further ahead.

A big turning point in the game was BJD losing two further players to red cards after the interval, although ironically Bay didn’t impose their numerical advantage.

Gavin Donnelly drew a couple of great point-blank saves from the visitors’ goalkeeper, and Alfonso Crespo was very unlucky when he struck a post and the ball trickled across the goal-line.

The game came to an early close when Bay substitute Sid Banda was the subject of a bad challenge as he made a surge towards goal from 30 yards out. The referee seemingly showed a second yellow card to the BJD player involved and blew the full-time whistle, and soon he was left lying on the ground.

Bay: Aaron Conway, Shaun O’Connor, Alfonso Crespo, Andy McDermott, Clieve Morati, Anto McLaughlin, Paddy Connor, Vinny Smith (Travis Crowley), Taylor Murphy, Barry Carr (Sid Banda), Gavin Donnelly.