Ardee implode twice in heavy away defeat

Bryan O'Connor (left) got among the goals again for Ardee Celtic.

OMP UNITED 7

ARDEE CELTIC 2

Ardee Celtic conceded seven goals in this heavy defeat at OMP on Thursday night - having only coughed up two goals in their opening two games.

In truth it was a much more even contest than the scoreline suggests, but OMP were much more clinical than the Deesiders.

It was the Louth side who actually opened the scoring as Ciaran McCartney was on the end of a well-worked move and finished with aplomb.

Gary Malone’s side could have doubled their lead shortly after when Keith McCloskey whipped in a corner and Aaron Dunne looked to have headed the ball home, only for a defender to hack it off the line.

The collapse happened in the final 20 minutes of the half as a series of defensive errors saw OMP score three times to leave Ardee 3-1 down at the break.

The away side struck first after the restart when Cian Kirwan made a lung-busting run and broke into the box, only to be taken down. Bryan O’Connor stepped up and made no mistake from 12 yards out.

Minutes later Ardee again looked to have levelled at 3-3 as Jamie Ward curled an effort towards goal, only to see the ball rebound back off the post.

Much like the first half, OMP dominated the final 20 minutes again, and this time they put four past Ardee to run out convincing winners.

There was some solace for Ardee over the weekend as their reserve team ran out 3-1 winners over Duleek.

Janeks Dursis bagged himself a brace of goals, while Kyle Treadwell also got in on the act.

Next up for the first team is the derby against Square United on Friday night.