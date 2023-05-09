Ardee derby win puts Square United in fine shape

Square’s Ross Gaynor and Ardee’s Shaun Dowdall in action on Sunday at the boy’s field in Ardee.

ARDEE CELTIC 0

​SQUARE United claimed the bragging rights in the first Ardee derby of the season on Sunday afternoon as Adrian Conlon’s side ran out convincing winners over a very young Ardee team at the School Grounds.

It was just the second win of the season for Square as Ardee suffered their third straight defeat.

Square came into the game on the back of a 3-1 loss away to Torro United, and in truth Conlon’s side could have won that match had they taken some early chances. They dominated the first half but only had a Bernard Osborne goal to show for their endeavour.

On Sunday Square were much more clinical, although they were gifted a chance early in the first half via the penalty spot. Ardee were incensed by the decision, but Ross Gaynor stepped up and sent Sean Nolan the wrong way to give Square the lead.

Ardee were without their experienced captain Mikey Nulty, but they did control possession following that early blow and it was a lack of composure in the final third which let Gary Malone’s team down.

Square went on to double their lead as an Ardee attack broke down and the resulting counter-attack ended with Martin Duffy going through and hitting the back of the net from 20 yards out.

The home side went on to lead 3-0 at half-time after Bernard Osborne hit a shot from 35 yards out which flew into the top corner in spectacular fashion.

Malone changed his side’s formation in the second half, packing the midfield, and it certainly stemmed some of the pressure.

Davin Starkie and Shawni Dowdall continued to show endeavour for Ardee, but they struggled to break down a resolute defence. Square eventually capped off a miserable day for their neighbours when, in his first game back, Johnny Sheridan rose highest from a corner to head past Nolan.

While Ardee were in the mix for promotion for most of last season, they have struggled to find a similar vein of form. Square, on the other hand, have made it two wins from four and appear to be holding their own, but they will need to keep Ross Gaynor and Bernard Osborne fit if they want to challenge at the top end of the table.

Square UNITED: Padraig Malone, Andrew Egan, Martin Duffy, Stefan Halfpenny, Cillian Murray, Eddie Burke, Ross Gaynor, Richie Rogers, James O’Connor, Bernard Osborne, Darren Gaynor Subs: Johnny Sheridan, Tom Kelly, Aidan Lee-Martin, Aaron Kerley, Luigi Loriento.

Ardee CELTIC: Sean Nolan, Brendan Matthews, Adam Farrell, Carlos Kayode, Bryan O’Connor, Cuan O’Reilly, Cian Kiernan, Davin Starkie, Shawni Dowdall, Aaron Dunne, Robbie Reynolds.