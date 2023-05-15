Ardee Celtic’s maiden victory is one to savour

ATHBOY CELTIC 0

DIVISIon 1 strugglers Ardee Celtic claimed their first victory of the season in emphatic style on Friday night as Gary Malone’s side brushed past the challenge of visitors Athboy Celtic.

Ardee had come into the game on the back of three straight defeats, but their win on Friday was very much built on the back of a dominant back-four performance.

A victory for Athboy would have put them joint top of the table, but they were reduced to 10 men after a sending-off late in the first half - that certainly didn’t help their cause - and Ardee were clinical in the way they responded.

Bryan O’Connor bagged himself a hat-trick in what was an imperious performance by the defender, while Jamie Ward, Davin Starkie and Aaron Dunne also chipped in with goals for the Deesiders.

Malone will be hoping that his side can capitalise on their first win when they host Sporting BJD on Friday night at Townparks.

Elsewhere, the Ardee reserves couldn’t make it two wins for the Deesiders as they were beaten 3-2 away to Robinstown in Division 3.

Paul McArdle scored twice in the game which saw his team finish on the wrong side of the result.

Ardee CELTIC: Seán Nolan, Evan Doheny, Brendan Matthews, Adam Farrell, Bryan O’Connor, Cúan O’Reilly, Davin Starkie, James McAleer, Shawni Dowdall, Aaron Dunne, Darragh Roe. Subs: Robbie Reynolds, Oisin Dowdall, David Magee, Oisin Roe, Finn Kelly, Jamie Ward, David Doyle, Paul McArdle, Killian Scott.