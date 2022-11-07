Ardee and Castletown hold on for Cup wins

There were quarter-finals and semi-finals aplenty for the Louth girls last weekend, with all the drama and tension of knockout football.

Ardee U14s travelled to Bellurgan for the second leg of their Shield semi-final on Saturday with a slender 1-0 advantage. It was to be a morning of pendulum swings and momentum changes. Bellurgan took the lead in the first half through a fine strike from Ella White from the edge of the box. Back to Ardee the momentum went, though, when Anna McCartney equalised just before half-time, squeezing one in directly from a corner.

Bellurgan wouldn't give up, though, and re-took the lead with a fine headed goal by Lauren Traynor in the second half. 2-2 on aggregate, a place in the final waiting for the winner, it was Ardee that would make the next move with 10 minutes or so left in the game. Aoibheann Smith was the Ardee player with the chance to make her mark, and into the net it went.

Into the last few minutes and both teams had chances, Ardee looking to kill off the tie and Bellurgan also going agonisingly close to a third goal. But 2-2 it would stay, a highly entertaining draw on the day, 3-2 to Ardee over both legs. There were compliments from both coaches for the other teams after the game, but it's Bellurgan that can now look forward to the final in Head in the Game Park on Saturday, November 19.

In the other semi-final, Walshestown had a little more breathing room from the first leg, as they travelled to Parkview to take on Boyne Rovers. Walshestown continued their good form from the first leg and would open the scoring and then double it, to take a 2-0 lead. Rovers did their best to give themselves and their supporters hope when they grabbed one back to make it 2-1 on the day.

And even when Walshestown got a third, Rovers still didn't give up and would find the net again to make it 3-2. A few scares after that, but no more goals. Both semi-finals unusually went the way of the away team in the second leg, and it will be Walshestown taking on Ardee in the 2022 U14 Dundalk Credit Union Shield final.

It wasn't only the teenagers with the drama, though, the U12s had their own close finishes and nervous moments. Castletown Belles were away to Drogheda Girls Claret in their Shield semi-final, a game played at Glen Magic's pitch due to the heavy rain.

Both teams looked at home on the Little Wembley pitch, if a little nervous given what was at stake. Indeed, an early scramble in defence caused enough confusion for the ball to go over the line and give Castletown the early lead. Plenty of good play up and down the pitch after that, but no more goals would come in the half.

The sides went at it again in the second half but to everyone's surprise, the scoreline remained unchanged and Castletown held their line and came through 1-0 winners. Great celebrations from the Castletown crowd, who had travelled in numbers down the M1, and who will do so again no doubt for the club's first trophy final.

On the other side of the draw, Albion Rovers U12 Black travelled to Ardee to take on Square United in their Sunday morning quarter-final. Plenty of goals in this one, five in all, over the hour. Rovers would come out on top, 4-1 winners in the end. They take on Quay Celtic in Clancy Park this Saturday to decide who gets to play Castletown in the final.

In the U12 Cup, both semi-finals take place on Saturday morning, with EMU Belles travelling to Bellurgan and Blayney going the opposite direction down to Little Wembley to take on Glen Magic. They should be two great matches and by Saturday afternoon all four finalists for the LSGL finals’ day will be known.