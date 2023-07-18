Archie Davies reckons his best is yet to come in a Dundalk FC jersey

Archie Davies believes the best is yet to come from him in a Dundalk jersey.

Archie Davies believes the best is yet to come from him in a Dundalk jersey.

The winter signing from Aldershot Town has been one of the key players for the Lilywhites this season with head coach Stephen O’Donnell describing him as “the best player in the league in recent months” in the wake of the recent 2-0 win over Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park.

Those plaudits were backed up by a Player of the Month nomination in June, an award ultimately won by team-mate Patrick Hoban.

However, despite playing consecutively for a full calendar year given the differing UK and Irish seasons, Davies says he is enjoying the progress he is making and feels there is more to come from him.

“In terms of assists and maybe a goal or two, I’d like to add on numbers to that but I just think the more I’m playing now the better I feel and that’s strange because I’m nearing maybe 60 odd games into my personal season but I don’t feel like I’m struggling. I feel like I’m only getting better.

“I think being away from home was definitely needed at my point. I’ve seen it as sort of a step up. I’ve come here with a bit more freedom whereas most people wouldn’t have known much about me and I’ve taken that as a chance to change certain things and be a bit more expressive on the pitch. I feel really confident here and it’s a move that I definitely don’t regret at all.

“I came with a positive mindset when I came here that I was going to make this work. I’m here for two years and I just said to myself I’m going to enjoy it here. It’s a really good changing room and it’s one thing that really separates my time in England that I’ve not got a bad word to say about anyone in the changing room here. I get along with everyone and there’s no bad eggs.”

The former Brighton academy player said the chance to play in Europe was a key factor in his decision to come to Oriel Park and he’s hoping there are more big days out having made his debut in Gibraltar last week.

“It’s one of those things that would have been a first for me coming over,” he said.

“You wouldn’t get that back home. It would be a deciding factor for many players to come over if they’ve got European football. It’s definitely an attractive offer and it’s very exciting.

“I had my first taste of it last week and I want to have more experiences like that, especially this year, so hopefully we’ll carry on to the next round and even further.”

Unfortunately his biggest supporter, his mum, won’t be able to make the trip this week.

“My mum watches all the games back home,” said the 24-year-old.

“She bought the season pass but it’s a tough one. I’ve got my dog back home that my mum is looking after so unless she finds a dog sitter then she’ll struggle to get over but she enjoys her Friday nights. She always sends me a massive paragraph and then we’ll have a lot of phone calls about the games but she’s a proud mum herself.”