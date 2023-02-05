Andrew Wogan is the hero for Drogheda United in Jim Malone Cup win over Dundalk

Drogheda United goalkeeper Andrew Wogan celebrates with teammate Emmanuel Adegboyega, right, after winning the penalty shootout after the Jim Malone Cup match between Drogheda United and Dundalk at Weaver's Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD substitute goalkeeper Andrew Wogan proved to be the penalty shootout hero as Drogheda United retained the Jim Malone Cup following an entertaining Louth derby at Weaver’s Park last Friday night.

With so many new faces on show compared to last year, copies of the teamsheets were in high demand and some of the new signings on both sides acquitted themselves extremely well, giving cause for optimism among supporters.

On-loan teenagers Elicha Ahui and Freddie Draper, from Lincoln City, were among the impressive performers for Drogheda, while Connor Malley and Archie Davies caught the eye in the Dundalk colours.

The Lilywhites' best chance of the first half stemmed from a Ryan O'Kane cross towards John Martin whose first effort was blocked by Conor Keeley before seeing his follow-up shot saved by Drogheda keeper Colin McCabe.

At the other end a poor clearance by Dundalk netminder Peter Cherrie dropped at the feet of Dayle Rooney who just for a moment had an empty goal in front of him, but veteran Cherrie recovered well and smothered the winger's shot.

After the break Pat Hoban just missed the target with a bullet header for the visitors and Greg Sloggett shot wide from a Louie Annesley cross, while in between the home side almost broke the deadlock when Rooney pounced on a defensive error and saw his looping header drop just over the bar.

Drogheda finished the game strongly and young sub Warren Davis went close on two occasions, but with no breakthrough after 90 minutes this annual fixture progressed straight to penalties.

Gary Deegan, Michael Leddy, Darragh Markey, Emre Topcu and Aaron McNally all converted their kicks for Drogheda, while Hoban, Cameron Elliott, Malley, Robbie Benson and Alfie Lewis did likewise for the visitors.

The shootout then moved into sudden-death phase, and after Keeley slotted home for the home side Annesley saw his kick saved low down by Drogheda's academy goalkeeper Wogan who had replaced McCabe 15 minutes from time.

DROGHEDA UTD: Colin McCabe (Andrew Wogan 74); Elicha Ahui, Ben Curtis (Emmanuel Adegboyega 68), Conor Keeley, Evan Weir (Jarlath Jones 71); Gary Deegan, Ryan Brennan (Emre Topcu 64); Adam Foley (Aaron McNally 64), Darragh Markey, Dayle Rooney (Warren Davis 74); Freddie Draper (Michael Leddy 68). Subs not used: Callum Ralph, Victor Arong.

DUNDALK: Peter Cherrie; Archie Davies, Hayden Muller (Darragh Leahy 65), Louie Annesley; Greg Sloggett, Keith Ward (Alfie Lewis 65); John Martin (Cameron Elliott 65), Connor Malley, Ryan O'Kane (Robbie Benson 65); Pat Hoban. Subs not used: Eoin Kenny, Mark Byrne, Callum Bonner, Oisín Coleman, Jake Hough, Anthony Mayo.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).