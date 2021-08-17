Ambitious Perth wants to test himself in Europe regularly

DUNDALK head coach Vinny Perth has hinted he may have to look elsewhere if the club cannot match his own personal ambitions in the coming years.

With speculation over American owners PEAK6’s future commitment to the Lilywhites, it remains to be seen what sort of team and budget will be available at Oriel Park next season.

Perth, who only returned to the club in June having been axed as boss last August, is amongst several staff on and off the field who are not tied down as yet for 2022.

Speaking after his side’s Europa Conference League exit against Vitesse on Thursday night last the 45-year-old said he felt Dundalk could cope with the possible impact of not qualifying for Europe next season but suggested it was important for him personally to be competing on that stage on a regular basis.

Asked about his future, Perth said: ‘I genuinely haven’t made any decisions.

‘Personally I love this environment. I love being back at this level. I like to think I’ve proven maybe to myself that I can turn a team around and they can play a certain style, but I haven’t made that decision yet.

“The last 12 months have been very difficult, so I haven’t made that decision.

‘I am discussing that stuff in a lot of detail with the club and what I’m hearing from them tells me maybe it is a good opportunity, but it is still early for that.

‘If we do miss out, we’ve only got ourselves to blame, but I think we can cope with that.

‘I think we’ve to have a year to rebuild as a club. We’re rebuilding from a position of - not strength - but from a decent enough position. I think it is possible to get the club back to where it has been - I really do think that,’ he said.

Perth felt his side were denied a good goal after just 39 seconds when Michael Duffy hit the net after being slipped in by Will Patching. Stills after the game suggested that the officials from Luxembourg got the offside call wrong.

‘I’ve seen it on video. For me, unless I’m missing something, it’s clearly onside. So, it’s very disappointing.

‘Refereeing standards so far have been outstanding. I think that’s their first European game, I don’t know how true that is. I just thought they were far short of the level that’s required.

‘We played well, but we don’t do moral victories at this football club.

‘The players are devastated. I’ve got to look at that. Did I make mistakes to allow them into that lead? I’ve got to analyse that, how we ended up in that situation.

‘They were a very lucky side to get out of here, at least without being taken to extra time. So while I’m very proud of the players, I’m also very disappointed we haven’t taken them to extra time. If we had, there’s only winner as they’re out on their feet.

‘We’ve pushed a really tough side all the way, but ultimately we haven’t taken that big moment that was there for someone to take.

‘It’s not a group that likes moral victories. It’s going to hurt and take a while to get over. We have to take it on the chin.’