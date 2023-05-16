All-Drogheda final in the Walsh Cup still on the cards

SOCCER LEINSTER SL

Stephen Carter was on target for Drogheda Town against TEK United in their penultimate game of the season.

BOYNE Rovers moved one step closer to a potential cup decider with local rivals Drogheda United after Barry Kelly’s side beat Balscadden in the Albert Walsh Cup quarter-finals on Thursday last.

The game was originally scheduled for Dublin, but Balscadden’s pitch was deemed unplayable and it was moved to Parkview at the last minute.

Two goals apiece from Darren Thornton and Ben Baxter Buckley saw the Drogheda team run out 4-2 winners against promotion-chasing Balscadden, with Karl Thoni putting in a man-of-the-match performance at centre midfield to help his side in their chase for silverware.

Boyne Rovers now travel to face Leixlip United in the semi-finals, with Drogheda United facing another Kildare team on the other side of the draw as they travel to Monread FC. Both semi-finals have provisionally been set for next Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Rovers were beaten 2-1 away to Blessington in the league on Sunday. Carl Dowling scored the Rovers goal, but with just one

game left in the league their survival has been confirmed.

In the Premier Sunday 1 Drogheda United need just four points from their last three games to secure the league title.

Dale Thornton’s side beat Knocklyon United 4-0 at home on Sunday to set up a historic week for the club.

Thornton’s side went into the game on the back of two very impressive 2-0 wins at home to Liffeybank FC and then away to Leixlip United. It meant three clean sheets for Drogheda in the space of a week and ultimately securing promotion.

Drogheda took the lead on Sunday after just 15 minutes when Patrick O’Connell whipped a ball into the box for Hayden Quinn to control and finish, moving into double figures for the season in doing so.

Drogheda increased their lead via the penalty spot minutes later as Neil Hodgins sent the keeper the wrong way to put Drogheda 2-0 ahead.

Just before half-time Knocklyon struggled to clear the ball and it fell to Hodgins and he duly dispatched his effort from just inside the six-yard box.

Thornton emptied the bench in the second half to give some of his players a well deserved rest and his side added a fourth goal through Gareth Donnelly.

The final week of the season sees Drogheda having to travel to Tallaght to face St Mark’s (Tuesday), before a trip to Edenderry Town on Friday night, finishing the league season at home to Rathcoole Boys on a day when they could be presented with the trophy.

Drogheda Town finished their season last week with a win and a defeat, leaving them seventh in the highly competitive division.

Town were beaten 4-3 at home to TEK United last Wednesday, with goals from Stephen Carter, Josh Reilly and Jack Kileen not enough for Drogheda to take anything from the game.

Seán Brennan’s outfit finished their season then at home on Friday night when they welcomed Hartstown Huntstown to Marian Park.

A Seán Berney strike was the difference between the teams as Town finished their season on a positive note.