Albion rocking after showpiece success

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION U13 CUP FINAL

ALBION ROVERS 2

ROCK CELTIC 1

THE showpiece match to close out the LSGL finals day saw the girls from Albion Rovers and Rock Celtic battle it out in the Under-13 Cup final.

Two sides that know each other well, having played twice already this season, these were the two in-form sides in Louth in what was a truly mouth-watering prospect of a game.

Both overcame tough paths to the decider, Rock just edging past Ardee in the semi-final, and Albion having to overcome Glen Magic.

With county players on both sides, would it be Rock’s Emma Gaughran in midfield that would take the upper hand, or would Sarah McCaffrey edge it in the scoring stakes?

Both sides were similarly strong in defence. Sophie Clarke for Albion has been solid and in top form all year, whilst Rock have the stunning combo of Aoife and Laura Fanning, first names on anyone’s teamsheet for central defence and goalkeeping.

Before the final there was a lovely show of respect for the referees for the game, and the coin used for the toss in the games was a UEFA Respect coin, specially commissioned for such occasions.

Many thanks are due to the refs across all the matches on the day, namely Niall Minto, Michael Mullen, Paul Malone and Sean Corr, and it is rightly getting the focus that it deserves recently, that as a sport we need to address the issues with regard to respect for the referees, without whom there are no games.

And so shortly after 3.20 on Saturday Niall Minto signalled for the game to start, and the crowds in the stands held their breath to see how this final would unfold.

A scrappy first 10 minutes or so ensued, with plenty of desire, plenty of grit, but maybe not the cohesive play both managers were looking for.

Naoise Smith was a threat for Rock up front, challenging for every ball and making intelligent runs into space.

Getting past the wall of green a couple of times, Naoise looked to be nearly through, but as the noise of the crowd lifted Sophie Clarke swooped in to snuff out the danger.

One such rebuffed attack fell kindly to Leah Berrill who then sent a lovely chip towards the Albion goal, only for it to just drift to the left and wide.

But the Albion attack was in evidence as well, Ceire Quinn and Annie McCormill combining well on the left-hand side to set up Aoibhinn Hackett up front, and indeed through the middle also where both Sarah and Danielle Cromwell were distributing the ball nicely both left and right.

And then on 21 minutes came probably the defining moment of the game when an Albion ball- over the top set up a perfect 50/50 foot race between Aoibhinn and Laura who was in goals for Rock.

With full commitment from both players the stakes were high, and Aoibhinn got there just ahead of Laura to nick the ball forward, only for the collision to then take them both out of it.

There was very little that the ref could do except call the foul and show the obligatory red card for the Rock keeper, who is one of the standout keepers in the county and is currently part of the FAI Centre of Excellence at under-13 level.

For Rock it was a double blow, because not only did it mean losing Laura, but also her sister Aoife coming out of the core of the team and taking on the goalkeeping duties.

Aoife’s first task was to try to stop the free kick from deadball specialist Sarah, but with a perfectly executed effort from 30 yards out her shot dipped just under the crossbar to give Albion the lead.

Emma Gaughran had probably the first clear-cut chance to equalise as, even with only 10 players on the field, Rock were still creating chances.

After some deft touches, Emma worked herself free in front of the box and let loose. The supporters in the stands were getting ready to cheer when the ball went just outside the right-hand post.

A few minutes later, Emma had another really good effort which just missed the target and Albion reached half-time with their slender 1-0 lead intact.

The pattern of play continued like that through the second half.

If you didn’t try and count the players, you wouldn’t have known that Rock were a player down. At the same time, the Albion attacks were increasing and Aoife in goals was just as busy as Rebecca Mallon at the other end.

But then came a second goal for Albion, after the ball was worked down the right-hand side to force a throw.

Danielle Cromwell grabbed the first goal a fortnight ago in the semi-final against Glen Magic and here she was again, squeezing a shot just inside the right-hand post - just reward for her play in midfield, but a tough blow for Rock.

But with about five minutes left of play, Emma popped up again in the opposition box and finally got the goal that her good play deserved to halve Albion’s head.

One half of the stand was suddenly very quiet and what a tense and nervous finish there was.

There was not one, but two free kicks from just outside the box for Rock, where potentially that equaliser might come from.

Emma continued to menace, but Sophie and her defensive team stood up to the challenge and the relief on the Albion players’ faces, and indeed from their supporters at the final whistle, shows just how good a job Rock did in nearly pegging them back.

Ger McDermott, Grassroots director for the FAI, was on hand throughout, as was Padraic Clarke, chairman of the SFAI, and both were delighted to be down at the presentations to the girls after the match.

With both teams receiving their medals, it was then left to Ger to present the Dundalk Credit Union Under-13 Cup for 2021 to Sophie Clarke and Albion Rovers. Sarah McCaffrey was also presented with the matchball by the referees for her player of the final performance.

That closes out the LSGL season for 2021, with the agm set for December 2nd.