Alan Murphy pleased by Chord Celtic’s ‘intent’ since taking the reins ahead of Drogheda club’s Premier Division debut

Chord Celtic sent out a massive statement of intent last week with the announcement of their new management team for their first season in the NEFL Premier Division. Drogheda-native Alan Murphy will manage the side along with Derek Coogan as assistant manager.

Chord, who go up as First Division champions, were overseen by Fiachra Jein who brought them from the fourth tier to the very top. When he decided to step away, Chord wasted no time in going after the highly-rated manager.

Murphy comes to the club having had a year away from football before which he had four successful seasons at Trim Celtic. Both Murphy and Coogan have won the accolade of NEFL Manager of the Year during their respective careers and between them have an impressive record in the top-flight.

Speaking just days after the announcement of his arrival, Murphy was very much looking forward to getting back to management. He left Trim in 2021 having built the team and he took over as Termonfeckin manager ahead of their first season in the top-flight. But just weeks after taking over, the club opted to withdraw from the NEFL due to a lack of commitment from players.

There was no ill-will from Murphy towards the club as he says that it was evident early on that they may not be ready to make the step-up. The club listened to his concerns and ultimately the right decision was made. Murphy, who works in the banking sector, then was left without a club but his work commitments had increased and he welcomed the break from football and labelled it as “a blessing in disguise”.

But that experience certainly made him slightly cautious when Chord Celtic came calling at the start of December.

“I asked the committee ‘are they sure they are ready to take that step up?’ and to be fair over the last three or four weeks, they have shown me that they have that intent and since the guys announced my appointment, it has been very busy. What they told me in terms of the hype around the club has also come through, there’s already four or five players who have expressed an interest to join which is brilliant to add to the young talent which is already there,” said Murphy.

The club boast some of the best facilities in the league which was another factor in Murphy’s decision to join Chord.

“We’ll train out of DIFE and play out of DIFE and it gives me a chance to work in some very good facilities with some very good people and will allow me show some of what I can do,” he said.

As a Drogheda-native and with Chord being the only team from the town plying their trade now in the Premier Division, Murphy feels that element will make them an attractive club for players.

In terms of recruitment, he takes charge of his first session tonight (Wednesday) and he said there will be several new faces there as he looks to add to what he describes as an already very talented squad.

While Murphy knows it will be a tough division to survive in, traditionally at least one of the two teams to go up generally go back down again, the club have already beaten a lot of top tier teams in Cup competitions over the years and with an injection of talent there is every chance they can finish towards the top of the league.