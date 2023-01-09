Louth

Alan Murphy pleased by Chord Celtic’s ‘intent’ since taking the reins ahead of Drogheda club’s Premier Division debut

Chord Celtic sent out a massive statement of intent last week with the announcement of their new management team for their first season in the NEFL Premier Division. Drogheda-native Alan Murphy will manage the side along with Derek Coogan as assistant manager. Expand

PJ Murray

Chord, who go up as First Division champions, were overseen by Fiachra Jein who brought them from the fourth tier to the very top. When he decided to step away, Chord wasted no time in going after the highly-rated manager.

