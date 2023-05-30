Agent hints that Dundalk FC goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd may move on at the end of the season

The agent of Dundalk FC goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd has hinted that the Welsh man could be set to move on from Oriel Park at the end of the current campaign when his contract expires.

Speaking on The Press Box podcast last week, Andy Burton said attempts to negotiate a new deal for the 22-year-old over the course of several months last year had been fruitless, with the club making no offer as yet to retain the services of the Welsh U21 international.

Shepperd arrived to Dundalk at the start of last season from Brentford B and quickly showed his talents with 14 clean sheets in 36 appearances to help the club return to European football. Such was the impression the young goalkeeper made, he was named Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year in his debut season.

Burton – a former recruitment consultant at Oriel Park and founder of the Gen-Z Sports and Media Group, which represents Shepperd – said he had tried to negotiate a new deal which would have benefitted both the player and club but insisted he hasn’t been able to.

“I raised it with them last summer in June/July because of how well he was doing and I said give him a new contract,” said Burton.

“Give him effectively two-and-a-half years from now because you need to have him locked down and you don’t want to go into Europe with him only having six months on his contract.

“I tried from July to December to get a new deal and eventually Garts (Head of Football Operations, Brian Gartland) picked up that conversation with me towards the end and we couldn’t get it done. They didn’t really want to do it. There was never an offer.

“We would have done it in 2022. Last year we would have done it and at no point this year have we had an offer. I’m surprised but I respect the owners’ position and if they can’t do it, they can’t do it.

“Maybe it would have been different had the Hull owners come in or a partner had come in or investment had come in, I don’t know. Never say never with anything but it was something I wanted Dundalk to do for Dundalk. Nathan could still have got out at whatever point an opportunity came to get out – not to the detriment of Dundalk because I wanted it to be right for everyone – but they just haven’t gone down that route of doing that with us. We never had an offer and he has got until the end of this year on his contract so who knows? But he’s happy and I think he’s playing okay.”

Shepperd has been linked in the past with a number of clubs in both England and Scotland but Burton said Dundalk would struggle to sell him this summer even if they wanted to.

“I don’t know what the future is for Nathan. He is under contract until the end of this year but whatever it looks like, Dundalk should want Nathan to be a success story to help them do more of these deals because he was a big, big signing for Dundalk. You guys didn’t realise it at the time but he was a big signing.

“To have a player like that on a free transfer…. they could have sold him in January. They’ll struggle to sell him in the summer because of his contract situation but it was a big signing and they should want to do more of them because you can make money there.

“There’s money for players of that profile but not when you do them on a one-plus-one. You’ve got to have a bit more faith and put them on a two-plus-one because the likelihood is that it’ll take six months to settle in and then you’ve got the second half of the season where you start doing really well. Then year two of the contract you’re flying and then probably the optimum time for the club to sell is half way through year two because that’s 18 months of men’s football and potentially a European summer and that goes into an English summer after 18 months and you’ve 18 months on the contract so the club have leverage. Dundalk and all Irish clubs should be doing that. That’s the future for them to make money on player trading,” he said.