Adrian Taaffe – the man whose words have accompanied many great Dundalk moments

“Here's Patrick McEleney. He's in behind and Patrick McEleney holds it up. McEleney... ohhhhhhhh!! That. Is. Magnificent. By Patrick McEleney... Absolutely magnificent. It looked like the chance had gone but McEleney... imperiously, impudently, lifts it over Schubert and Dundalk have come from a goal down to lead by two goals to one. This. Is. Something. Special.”

Adrian Taaffe, GelreDome, Arnhem, August 5, 2021.

Great sporting moments are often accompanied by great commentary. Words that bring a scene to life and transport you back to that time whenever you rehear them, be it a few hours later, a few days later or many years later.

Typing up Adrian Taaffe’s iconic words from his commentary of Dundalk’s 2-2 draw away to Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands last summer don’t do them justice and yet it’s hard not to read them and re-imagine the passion the Clogherhead man omitted in the moments leading up to and after Patrick McEleney’s stunning second goal that threatened to cause one of the great League of Ireland upsets in Europe.

Adrian has made quite a name for himself in Irish footballing circles in recent years from his commentary on Dundalk games at home and abroad, but that magic moment when McEleney cut back to lift the ball over Markus Schubert in the 76th minute in the GelreDome ranks amongst his favourites in front of the mic. This reporter was lucky to be alongside him on the night.

“It's funny, I said to someone recently when I did a game and there was a goal in the game early on that and I wasn't particularly happy. I didn't feel I nailed it and that can colour your feeling about how the game went and how your commentary went, but I think the one I did with you in Arnhem was one of my favourites,” he says, reflecting back on the McEleney goal.

“The fact that you were describing the exact scenario that then unfolded and then the goal was so spectacular itself that it set up the commentary itself. That one sticks out in some ways but also 'Get in there ya lad ya' by David Crawley in Alkmaar. That was a decent bit of commentary and David definitely elevated that.”

Adrian’s own elevation in recent years while covering the Lilywhites has been rapid. From pioneering LMFM’s live online commentary of both Dundalk and Drogheda United matches, he has gone on to work for the likes of Virgin Media Sport on Europa League games, become the main commentator at Oriel Park for the LOITV streaming service and even covered Republic of Ireland underage matches for the FAI as recently as St Patrick’s Day.

It would be wrong to call him an overnight success, though, with his current status the bulk of three decades in the making from when he started out covering the Meath and District League (MDL), now the North-East Football League, for LMFM – where he has worked for the last 27 years.

Subconsciously, Adrian always had a big interest in commentary even before he started it himself.

“I was a Man United fan and later became a Man Utd season ticket holder for a few years – something that is long gone now – but I used to record 5Live to listen to the commentaries and I'd listen back to them regularly,” he said.

“I used to love that. It's a shame I don't still have the tapes to be honest with you because I'd love to still have them but, yeah, I always had an interest in that I have to say. I wouldn't have had an interest in anyone, in particular, but I did love my Saturday afternoon listening to the Man Utd game between 3pm and 5pm on 5Live and then the round-up of all the other games, I used to love that. When I say that, though, I wasn't sitting thinking I wanted to be a commentator, but I did absolutely love it and I did used to record all the games and listen to it back.”

When the opportunity came to cover MDL matches for LMFM’s Sunday Sport, he jumped at the chance though.

“I always had a big interest in football,” he said.

“I was a big Man Utd fan more than anything else and obviously I was playing for Ardee Celtic as well so I knew a lot about the MDL and would have been very familiar with it.

“When I joined LMFM in production I was working on ads but they wanted to cover a few more MDL matches so I kind of got that beat. That would have been around 1995 or so.

“The matches were probably infrequent at the start, but they became more and more frequent and I honestly believe that that was in some ways the heyday of the MDL. Maybe the current committee would disagree with me on this but in that period where we started to cover it every week, it's like the League of Ireland argument, at the moment: are RTÉ doing it justice by covering a game every month or 15 games across a season? They're not really telling the story of the league, but I think when we started to cover the MDL around that time we started to really tell the story of the season.

“There were some great teams around that time as well – Mickey O'Connor and Andrew Brodigan's Bellurgan team, Liam Callan's Albion were a fantastic team, obviously Gavin McKeever and that Woodview Celtic team. There were a lot of good sides around then and really good football teams. Albion stick out to me as a really great champion at the time, I thought they were a really great footballing side.

“While I'm on about those teams as well from back then you had Mickey O'Connor involved whose son, Seán, is now chairman of Dundalk and you had Alan Clarke as well, who had a great Glenmuir team too around 2007/2008. It's funny how that's come full circle that I'm kind of involved with those two fellas in some way again.”

The breeding ground of local junior football was ideal for the recently turned 50-year-old to cut his teeth.

“There was mistakes,” laughed the Ardee native.

“I remember two things about the MDL coverage and one of them was a match that I wasn't even commentating on. We were playing in Darver. I was playing for Ardee Celtic and LMFM were covering the game. Gerry Malone was on the line and I got sent off so that did the rounds around the LMFM canteen for a good while.

“Then the other one I remember doing was an Ardee Celtic game as well. Ardee Celtic scored a goal, or so I thought anyway, but it was side-netting but I went for it as regards to describing the goal that was scored and then had to back down. Gerry Kelly never let me forget that for a long time.

“There weren't many like that though. I just remember so many great days and people were very kind and generous and loved to see you coming along,” he said.

When his break came to cover the SSE Airtricity League, it was on Drogheda Utd that he initially began reporting – something Dundalk fans like to remind him about from time to time.

“Yeah, it's funny a lot of people in the Dundalk area probably associate me with Drogheda but I only covered Drogheda for two years whereas I've been covering Dundalk now for five or six,” he smiled.

“It was mostly First Division stuff but they did get promoted with Pete Mahon and John Gill and I would have done a year with them in the Premier Division as well. I really enjoyed dealing with the likes of Pete Mahon, John Gill, Robbie Horgan, Johnny McDonnell and Mick Cooke.”

Having begun to commentate more frequently on Dundalk matches during their memorable European run of 2016, Adrian brought LMFM’s coverage to a new level when he trialled a full match online commentary for the club’s Leinster Senior Cup final defeat to Shelbourne in Oriel in October 2017.

“At the end of that season I discovered Mixlr and, to be completely honest, I think it might have been someone from Dundalk FM who said it to me,” he said.

“I just thought we're at the matches already so we might as well do the commentaries on them. I did a Leinster Senior Cup final match with David Crawley and that was the first game that I trialled doing online. It went well so we decided at the start of the following season to cover every game because we were already at the matches so we said we might as well cover them.

“It has cemented the station's relationship with the two clubs too.

“I think both clubs see it as a valuable service. Certainly, before there was LOITV and coverage of all games it was a huge plus to have. I have huge respect for what Dundalk FM do and I think there's plenty of room for both radio stations to be doing what they do but we don't do it for listenership numbers or anything like that.

“People talk about public service broadcasting and we'd consider it to be a little bit of that. It's a service for supporters of what we see as two big sporting institutions in the area. That's important but it also gives us material then for the next day's programming and also it means that over the years we have commentated on pretty big events in both clubs' histories and we have that audio then going forward and that's nice to have. It also gives you content for social media as well, which is all important in this day and age.

“I can't imagine just sitting there now and just watching a game and just doing a report every 15 or 20 minutes. It would be anathema to me now. I enjoy doing it I have to say,” said Taaffe.

LABOUR OF LOVE

It’s most certainly a labour of love though with countless hours put in preparing for matches throughout the season – a task that has increased since the arrival of the LOITV streaming service.

“Generally if I have a game on a Friday I will allow three hours on the Wednesday to do one of the teams and three hours on Thursday to do the other team and then I'll try and grab some time on the Friday to do general notes about the situation around the clubs or the league or maybe a little bit about the managers as well and to write up things like intros,” said Adrian.

“I try to prepare as much as I can. I honestly believe that most of it is perspiration and then obviously there's description of what is happening in the game but the perspiration you put in before the match gives you the platform to hopefully deliver something decent on the night of the game or whatever.”

Having a good co-commentator helps and while Adrian has worked with plenty of people in recent years, it’s his partnership with former Dundalk and Drogheda Utd player John Flanagan which he is best known for.

“I've worked with so many,” he says proudly.

“Tiarnán Mulvenna and David Crawley were brilliant. John Gill comes in at times and he does a great job. I think I bounce off John really well but with John Flanagan, we know each other inside out now and I think he's a real professional at it.

“He almost has a sixth sense at this stage where there's a tiny gap in the commentary to come in with a bit of insight or whatever and what people can't see is that during the commentary I'm touching John all the time. I'm touching him to tell him there's something coming up on the screen and replays are his largely but I honestly believe I touch John more than his wife every week,” he laughed.

“I'd say he's black and blue to be honest with you at the end of a match but we've a great relationship and I love working with him I have to say.”

One of the main highlights in recent years for Adrian has been getting to follow Dundalk around Europe and these are the moments that make it all worthwhile for him.

“It's the high point of every year and I'm going to really miss it this year,” he said.

“I would always think of Alkmaar when people ask me about my favourites. I got some work out of Virgin Media a couple of years ago and Ciaran, who gave me the work, said the reason they got in contact with me was because of the Alkmaar commentary which they had listened to. Us covering out that game worked out well for me so that would be a big one.

“I really enjoyed Budapest. That was a fantastic city and a fantastic trip as well and last year in Arnhem as well. I really enjoyed it and it was a lovely city but a lot of those places are beautiful but it's often the match that makes the trip. A trip can be great but if the result is right it's the cherry on the cake that really makes it a great memory and, for that reason, probably that Alkmaar one is the one that stands out I think.

“The other one that stands out as well was in Tallinn when Vinny Perth came up to me straight on the final whistle after Will Patching's winner in injury time last year. That was pretty much the last kick of the ball and I just happened to make eye contact with Vinny down on the pitch and I just beckoned him to come up and he climbed up like Pat Cash into the stand and did an interview straight on the whistle. That's a memory you don't forget in terms of reporting on a match and I'll always be grateful to Vinny for that.”

This weekend it’s back to Oriel for the visit of UCD. The Carrick Road venue undoubtedly has its flaws but for Adrian, there’s no place he’d rather be this Friday night.

“I love going into Oriel Park every week. The history and the occasions that are in the bones of the place, I recognise that and I see that.

“All the talk of new grounds and about the league needing new grounds and in the last week about how the Drogheda Utd game didn't look great on TV, I see all that and there's no doubt about it. I would love to see facilities improved in the league but it would be really sad to see us lose the character of the place and I think that really comes out on match nights when the place is full. The echoes of the past are part of the occasion.”

Adrian Taaffe has added to many occasions for fans in recent years. Now that is something special.