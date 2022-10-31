A big test on cards for Chord Celtic in DIFE tie

KELLS CELTIC1

CHORD CELTIC 2

Chord Celtic booked their place in the Fitzsimons Cup quarter-finals with a narrow win away to Kells Celtic on Sunday morning.

And there’s no rest for the Drogheda outfit as this Friday they host Kingscourt Harps in their last-eight tie at DIFE, with local rivals Ardee Celtic already through to the semis.

Conditions in Meath were less than ideal and with Kells Celtic having recently secured promotion back to the Premier Division this was never going to be an easy game.

But Chord hit the front inside 15 minutes. After a fast start in which they had more than a few chances, Neil Donnelly and Brandon Sullivan combined to great effect.

The duo released Helder Mota and the defender picked out Aaron Dale on the edge of the box. A brilliantly struck curling shot from Dale nestled in the far corner, just out of reach of the diving Kells keeper.

Both Sullivan and Adam O’Connor tried their luck from the edge of the box and saw two shots fizz narrowly over the bar, while the Kells keeper was on top form too as he frustrated the visiting attack in the first 25 minutes.

Kells scored seven goals in their last game to finish second behind Chord in the First Division and book their place back in the top flight and the Meath side were playing very direct football.

Chord were dealt a blow when their experienced keeper Dean Martin was forced off through injury, but Enda O’Carroll is a worthy back-up and he came in and gave an assured display between the sticks.

In fact Chord doubled their lead just before the break when Cormac Reid whipped a pinpoint delivery to the near post for Mota to head home and put his side 2-0 ahead.

However, five minutes into the second half Kells cancelled out that goal. A delivery from the left wing was inch perfect and there was nothing O’Carroll could do to stop the finish from close range.

Chord have had to dig deep several times this season and Fiachra Jein’s men once again had to go to the well.

In midfield Reid, Sullivan and Donnelly began to dominate and turn the ball over.

Kells probably had the better of the game in the latter stages, but O’Carroll - aided by a strong defence - made sure that they would hold onto their one-goal lead.

It’s another tough game for Chord on Friday night as Kingscourt are the newly crowned Division 2 champions, having only dropped points in five of their 18 league fixtures.

Chord will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their last cup quarter-final at home when a floodlight failure meant they had to replay a game they were winning in extra time.

Chord CELTIC: Dean Martin, Helder Mota, Dean Haggins, Morgan Browne, Ciaran McDonnell, Jake Devine, Neil Donnelly, Cormac Reid, Adam O’Connor, Brandon Sullivan, Aaron Dale, Subs used: Enda O’Carroll, Leigh Kierans, Brian Butler.