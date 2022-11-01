Louth

10 years on – Liam Burns on Dundalk’s Premier Division survival and now qualifying for Europe

Ten years ago this week, Liam Burns was part of a Dundalk squad which defied the odds to keep a club which, just a few months earlier had threatened to go out of existence, in the League of Ireland Premier Division. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

James Rogers

Ten years ago this week, Liam Burns was part of a Dundalk squad which defied the odds to keep a club which, just a few months earlier had threatened to go out of existence, in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

That 2-0 win over Waterford at the RSC on November 2, 2012, was a pivotal moment in the history of both Dundalk and Irish football in general as it ushered in the Stephen Kenny-era and the huge successes which were to follow, both domestically in Europe.

