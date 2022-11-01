10 years on – Liam Burns on Dundalk’s Premier Division survival and now qualifying for Europe

Ten years ago this week, Liam Burns was part of a Dundalk squad which defied the odds to keep a club which, just a few months earlier had threatened to go out of existence, in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

That 2-0 win over Waterford at the RSC on November 2, 2012, was a pivotal moment in the history of both Dundalk and Irish football in general as it ushered in the Stephen Kenny-era and the huge successes which were to follow, both domestically in Europe.

For much of that period, Burns has been working behind the scenes as the Community Officer at Oriel Park but this season, and for a small portion of last, he has been helping out on the coaching side of things.

Burns, like the rest of Stephen O’Donnell’s backroom team, has made a significant contribution to helping Dundalk FC back into Europe for the ninth time in 10 seasons but, having achieved that, he now wants it to act as a similar catalyst to the play-off success of 10 years ago as he wants to see the club back challenging for honours in the years to come.

“it’s massive,” he said in the wake of Dundalk’s 2-1 win over Bohemians on Friday night.

“We don’t make things easy for ourselves but if you look where we were at the start of the season – when the gaffer came in in December he had two players signed. From what he has done from there to now is a massive achievement, not just from the first-team but I think everyone at the club.

“From where the club were last year, on the pitch and off the pitch it is a massive turnaround, even off the pitch. It’s a big turnaround in terms of getting people back and a different atmosphere so, like I say, from a whole club perspective – not just the first-team but the youth setup, girls in the office and everyone, it’s just a massive achievement.

“It starts off the pitch. If you’ve got people coming in smiling and enjoying coming into work, I think that shows on the pitch. I think you’ve seen that at times. Even tonight, it was probably the worst game they’ve played all year but people put their bodies on the line.

“They know how big a club this is and the first step was to get back into Europe and we’ve achieved that and now we must kick on again.”

Burns wasn’t aware of the anniversary of that night under Darius Kierans at the RSC but feels this season’s achievement of returning to Europe should just be a stepping stone towards bringing further silverware back to Oriel Park.

“I didn’t know it was 10 years but no one could have predicted what would have come after that,” said the two-time league winner.

“It was massive what happened after that. Each year we’ve got into Europe and won leagues and stuff like that and tonight is hopefully the start of that again.

“We just don’t want to be happy in finishing third or second. We want to go and win trophies and that’s starting from the manager. From the first day he came in, he wasn’t just satisfied with Europe. He wants that drilled into the players, that you’re at Dundalk FC and it’s not until you write down over the last few years what was achieved that you realise it’s a massive club. It’s the biggest club in Ireland for me.

“If you look at the money in Europe now, it’s massive to get back there. That’s how you attract better players and that’s how you get where you want to be. Hopefully this is just the start of it. We’re happy to get there but we just don’t want to rest on our laurels. We want to kick on again. It’s a massive achievement from the players, the staff, the non-playing staff and everyone around the club so there’s a massive congratulations for everyone.

“It’s a real footballing town and I know how much it means to the fans tonight. There’s a great feel factor around town again now. It’s not just the club, it’s the town that thrives. When you get beat on a Friday, they talk about it and if you win on a Friday, they talk about it. It’s a real achievement, not just for the people in the club but the whole town because we have all pulled together. You’ve seen our crowds this year. We’ve had massive crowds at home and away so it’s a real pleasure what happened tonight.”