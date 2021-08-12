Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 15°C Dublin

Smith extends her lead at Irish Seniors

Deirdre Smith in action on day two. Expand

Close

Deirdre Smith in action on day two.

Deirdre Smith in action on day two.

Deirdre Smith in action on day two.

Louth

Overnight leader Deirdre Smith has extended her lead to five-shots at the end of the second round at the Irish Senior Women's Amateur Open, at Naas GC.

The Dundalk golfer lies on +4, five shots clear of Irish Senior Women's Close champion Carol Wickham.

Smith's round of 75 was the joint-best of the day and included four birdies. Wickham moved up a spot to second place, with a round of 76.

Grange's Sheena McIlroy matched Smith's 75, to move into a third place on +10, one shot clear of Laura Webb.

Finland's Minna Kaarnalahti is the leading international player in fifth place. The Sarfik golfer lies on +13.

Most Watched

Privacy