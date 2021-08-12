Smith extends her lead at Irish Seniors

Deirdre Smith in action on day two.

Overnight leader Deirdre Smith has extended her lead to five-shots at the end of the second round at the Irish Senior Women's Amateur Open, at Naas GC.

The Dundalk golfer lies on +4, five shots clear of Irish Senior Women's Close champion Carol Wickham.

Smith's round of 75 was the joint-best of the day and included four birdies. Wickham moved up a spot to second place, with a round of 76.

Grange's Sheena McIlroy matched Smith's 75, to move into a third place on +10, one shot clear of Laura Webb.

Finland's Minna Kaarnalahti is the leading international player in fifth place. The Sarfik golfer lies on +13.