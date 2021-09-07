SIDELINES | “I hope I’m wrong... the whole country outside of Tyrone hopes I’m wrong.”

Louth gaels will be like kids in a sweet shop this weekend as three days of Club Championship action sandwiches an intriguing All-Ireland football final between Tyrone and Mayo on Saturday.

An extra seven days mulling it over hasn’t swayed me from my belief that the Red Hands will pile even more misery on our long-suffering Connacht friends, but more on the Croke Park showdown in a bit.

The local Championships in all three grades throw-in this weekend and I can’t help feeling that Louth GAA needs six weeks of thrills and spills similar to last year to rescue what has been a poor club season so far.

We can debate the rights and wrongs of the decision to scrap promotion and relegation in the Leagues until we are blue in the face, but there can be no denying it has damaged the end-product.

Games have been postponed and others have gone ahead with severely lop-sided teams facing each other, and going by the games I have witnessed in recent weeks, quality and intensity has been in short supply.

You can’t really blame the clubs because with the exception of two or three teams at the top of each division fighting for league titles, the remainder have nothing to play for and have been largely going through the motions.

Some clubs have even felt compelled to fulfil League games with their junior players, while the first team head off to Skerries Harps and Crossmaglen for a more meaningful test.

The question now is whether the intensity and passion switch can be flicked back on for the Championships, but we’ll soon find out.

Big three

Like everyone else, I can’t see past the so-called ‘big three’ for Senior glory this year, but choosing an ultimate winner from Naomh Mairtin, Ardee St Mary’s and Newtown Blues is less straightforward.

The reigning champions will be very hard to depose, but I honestly feel there is very little between the three teams in blue.

I saw Ardee playing Geraldines last week and what struck me was, despite the Gers playing as well as I think they can play, St Mary’s were very comfortable.

They have some lovely forwards and will punish weaker teams, but to me they do look vulnerable at the back and have a tendency to ship big scores.

You can be sure Fergal Reel well have the Mairtins finely-tuned and chomping at the bit to defend their Joe Ward crown. They are worthy champions, but many people felt the Mary’s left it behind in last year’s final and that kind of talk will definitely motivate Reel and his players.

Newtown Blues won’t need any extra motivation either, after watching their four-in-a-row dreams slip away last summer. The question is whether they have got that hiccup out of their system because pound-for-pound I still believe they have the best squad of players in the county.

With the big three avoiding each other in the groups, there is an element of a phoney way about these early games and it’s difficult to see any major shocks occurring.

This weekend I think St Mary’s will be too strong for St Mochta’s on Friday night and similarly I think the Blues will prove too good for St Joseph’s in the first of Sunday’s three Senior games.

I expect Mattock Rangers to beat O’Connell’s, who will badly miss Robert Quigley and Niall Conlon, while Dreadnots may just edge a tight contest with Geraldines.

Overall I’ll go for Newtown Blues to regain Joe Ward.

Hard to predict

The Intermediate grade is as hard to predict as ever, with seven or eight teams capable of reaching the final where, as we know, anything can happen.

But even without Shane Lennon I think Kilkerley Emmets might just pull through the crowd to clinch the Seamus Flood Cup.

In that grade this weekend I’ll go for wins for St Fechin’s, Young Irelands, Kilkerley and Cooley Kickhams.

Junior is more like Senior than Intermediate with only a small handful of clubs capable of winning it outright.

Lannleire, Na Piarsaigh, and Glyde Rangers are all in with a shout, but my own club Glen Emmets are more motivated than ever after last year’s relegation and missing out on promotion in the League, so I think they will get over the line for an instant return to Intermediate.

This weekend we’ll go for wins for Naomh Malachi, Cuchulainn Gaels, St Nicholas, Na Piarsaigh, Glen Emmets and Lannleire.

Head on the block

While I have my head on the block, I’m sticking with last week’s prediction that Tyrone will smother Mayo’s Sam Maguire dreams at source.

If they re-produce the same kind of tactical masterclass they forced upon Kerry I just think this young Mayo team won’t have the nous or guile to break them down.

I hope I’m wrong. The whole country outside of Tyrone hopes I’m wrong.