Rugby | Back-to-back away defeats for Dundalk

Suttonians 28

Dundalk 18

Dundalk RFC suffered their second defeat of the season on Saturday away to Suttonians in front of a large partisan crowd at the John J McDowell Memorial Grounds.

Dave Fearon’s side were hoping to add to Suttonians poor start to the season, the Dublin side had lost their opening three games.

Unfortunately for the Mill Road outfit Suttonians, buoyed by the large crowd, started well and got stuck right into Dundalk. On 15 minutes they went over for their first try of the game. Dundalk’s scrum wasn’t functioning in the early exchanges and they were conceding too many scrum penalties. On 26 minutes though the visitors benefitted from a scrum breakdown and Ultan Murphy split the posts from the penalty.

Dundalk had a let off when the Dubliners won a scrum penalty inside their 22 but the kick was missed. Just before the break though Suttonians would go over for their second try of the game and while the kick was missed they were 12-3 ahead.

On the stroke of half-time though Dundalk made the break through, they recycled the ball well and Andy Williams made some good carries on the wing before switching the play inside for Enda Murphy to dive over. While the kick was missed, Dundalk went into the break in touch.

Fearon’s men closed the gap to just a single point when Murphy kicked a sublime penalty. There was a crossfield breeze which suited neither team, but from right on the sideline Murphy showed real skill to angle his shot between the posts.

Then Dundalk experienced a purple patch as they got ontop and made some real gains. Eventually Derek Williams would go over for their second try of the game and the conversion made it 12-18 to the visitors.

Five minutes later though Dundalk conceded a penalty which saw the gap closed to just three points. Enda Murphy was sin-binned for a yellow card and the momentum swung towards the hosts. Suttonians re-took the lead when former Dundalk player James McConnon intercepted a pass and ran the ball over.

On 65 minutes Dundalk conceded another try but again the hosts failed to convert and it was 25-18, so still a tight game. The water break gave the visitors a chance to reassess their position, but they continued to concede penalties which kept the pressure well on themselves.

Dundalk came agonisingly close to leveling the game late on. A 5m scrum gave them the opportunity to tap and go but they were held up on the line and coughed up possession allowing the Dubliner’s to clear their lines.

Suttonians would tack on another three points with 12 minutes remaining and despite receiving a yellow card the hosts wouldn’t give up any more scores.

Dundalk will welcome the league leaders Monkstown to Mill Road on Saturday with a 3pm kick-off.

Dundalk: James O’Connell, Ultan Murphy, Andrew Williams, Derek Williams, Hugh Tiernan, Robert Williams, Darragh Conroy, Connor Williams, Sean Arrowsmith, Robert Farrell, Eoin Sullivan, Enda Murphy, Ryan McShane, Ciaran Lennon, Tiernan Gonnelly