Quay Celtic dedicate victory to club great Joe Callan

As he lifted aloft the McConville cup – the seventh time that Quay have won the competition – captain Johnny Winters proclaimed that the win was dedicated to the late club great Joe Callan on a night when a new piece of history was created.

It’s believed that for the first time in the competition a father and son appeared together in a cup final squad. What’s more Derek and teenager Nathan McCabe picked up winners medals on what was a memorable but also sad occasion for Quay.

As amid the jubilant scenes on the pitch after the victors swept aside the league champions at Oriel Park, the vastly experienced Winters who doubles as manager of the club’s North East League team that is on the verge of promotion to the top flight, emotionally referred to the man who jointly formed the club in 1967 with Barney McArdle , who also sadly has passed to his final reward. Joe passed away last December as Covid started to take a big toll.

The victorious captain remarked that without Joe the club would never have existed and the triumph could not have happened. He played a pivotal role as a player and devoted many years as manager and mentor to the growth and prosperity of the club, as it developed into a highly successful schoolboys as well as junior outlet, and maintained his interest in the club’s affairs to the end as a spectator keenly supporting his grandsons.

Grandson Kian was a member of Saturday’s winning team, emulating his grandfather who won the competition way back in 1968—before it was named after former Dundalk player , the late Brian McConville. It was the first trophy the Quay won, and went on with Joe a key player to complete the league and double in 1970, a year when the Quaysiders lifted the cup for the third time in a row.

Joe was a member of the first Quay team, and named on the club’s ‘All Time Greats’ side when the club celebrated its Golden Jubilee anniversary in 2017.

Derek McCabe as well as playing, his part in the Quay backroom team, helping with the training.

He tasted success in the competition before including when a member of the victorious Muirhevnamor Celts team in 1997 after a penalty shoot out.

Unfortunately son Nathan didn’t get to take part in the action and to sample the winning atmosphere on the field.

Paddy Gil, another member of the management team, explained this was because all five permitted substitutes had been made.

Paddy experienced the other end of the cup final experience, being joint manger with Pat Campbell when Bay appeared in the 2002 final. Ironically it was against Bay, their close neighbours, and on that occasion, victory went also to Quay by the only goal of the decider.

Paddy said the success “brings back the winning feeling. It’s massive to the club because Johnny (team captain), myself Matt (McArdle) and Will Napier (the management team) are all about bringing through the young players.

We try to get them playing football the right way. We try to keep everybody involved” and that included the father and son duo. “ I don’t know whether it was history (the two being in the winning final squad),” he commented