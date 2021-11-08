Perth calls for action as Dundalk FC takeover imminent

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth is hopeful that the club’s future can be resolved one way or the other by the time his side play again on Friday week, November 19th.

Derry City will be the visitors to Oriel Park on the final day of the season with back-to-back wins over Drogheda Utd and Longford Town this week giving the Lilywhites an outside chance of fourth place - which still could be good enough to secure European football next season if St Patrick’s Athletic win the FAI Cup on November 28th.

In order for that to happen, Dundalk will require a slip-up from Bohemians - who host Shamrock Rovers this weekend before travelling to Sligo on the final day - and Derry, who are also in Sligo this weekend before travelling to Oriel Park on the last day.

While a lot of things would have to fall into place for Dundalk to qualify for next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League, fans will be hoping the uncertainty off the field becomes a lot clearer between now and the end of the season.

While it is understood a deal is close on a takeover, with optimism at the weekend that the club may be set for a return to local hands, it is important for the club’s future that a decision is made sooner rather than later with Andy Boyle the only player to feature in the two wins this week who is under contract for next season.

While Perth said he didn’t want to talk about off the field matters after his side’s win at Head in the Game Park on Thursday night, he told The Argus on Sunday that he hoped some decision was made between now and the end of the season for the good of all parties.

“Obviously I do,” he said. “The sooner it is sorted the better it is for the club going forward. It depends on who the journalist is but apparently I was supporting the local takeover people. I wasn’t. I was saying that the people running the club has to come from the community because they know these people.

“The nonsense we had with our statement basically about our fans, that was just people not knowing these people in the Shed.

“We’ve had issues. Flares are dangerous but we can just go and speak to them and we can work together. We’ve always done that for years but we just didn’t do our business right there. We have to learn lessons from that as a club going forward. That’s what I mean about that but that’s all above my pay grade.

“I’ve lived in a bubble of this team. I’ve trained them, I’ve worked with them and there has been a lot of personal stuff with players in terms of travelling here, there and everywhere and they’ve been brilliant.

“The takeover is for other people to sort out but for us it’s about sticking together and winning games of football but that’s seven home games with real fans and we’ve won the seven of them. I want to make that eight and then c’ést la vie.”

Perth is one of many on and off the field who are technically no longer employed by the club at the end of the next 90 minutes they play and he said that is a difficult situation for people to be in.

“It’s not nice and people have got personal,” he said.

“I feel people have got personal - personal towards me - but what do you do? You just get on with it.

“I’ve really enjoyed my four months back at the club. It has been brilliant from our run in Europe and our Cup run. I’m gutted for the players that they never got that Aviva Stadium finale. It just didn’t happen for us away in Richmond Park so I’m gutted for them but some of the personal stuff means, you know what, I’ll just stick by the players on the training ground and it has been really good in that sense.

“I’d love another round of matches and if we had that I think we’d end up in third but we don’t have them.

“It is sad. I mean I love what I do. People have been going on and on and criticising me personally or in a roundabout way. Loads of people have an opinion on how to get to the top of the mountain but what they don’t tell you is what to do when you come off the mountain.

“From a personal point of view the last four months have been brilliant. I was the head coach of a team in the semi-final of the FAI Cup in front of four or five thousand people at Richmond Park. Loads of people were talking rubbish around it in terms of what has gone wrong and all of that stuff but I brought a team to Vitesse and it was one of the great European performances by any club so I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved together.

“The players have been brilliant, absolutely brilliant for me and each other so I’m really proud of that. I’m just happy about it all and what will be, will be over time,” he said.