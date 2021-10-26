Wolves pack a punch as they see off Letterkenny

DROGHEDA WOLVES 82

LETTERKENNY IT62

IT was a case of ‘home sweet home’ for the second time in a row as Drogheda Wolves returned to winning ways with victory over Letterkenny IT at Ballymakenny College last Saturday.

Wolves tipped off their maiden National League season with a home win against Titans of Galway before going down away to Tolka Rovers, and their return to familiar surroundings proved a successful one in round three of the Northern Conference as they proved much too strong for the Donegal men.

The first quarter was tightly fought and it finished with the teams tied at 18 points apiece.

However coach Gavin Garland took special notice of the visitors’ zone defence and implemented the corresponding adjustment and Wolves responded with tenacity by outscoring LYIT 20-7 in the second Quarter and 27-17 in the third.

This 23-point cushion going into the fourth and final period was too much for the visitors to handle.

Jubie Alade led all scorers with 25 points, which included four threes each converted in the first half. Adam “Bomb” Mullally and Tiago Pereira hit 18 and 10 points respectively.

The Wolves offence was running smoothly, with the starters pouring in 53 points or almost equal to the total team score of 56 from their defeat by Tolka Rovers.

Likewise, the reserves contributed 29 compared to a measly 15 from their previous loss. The Wolves were also deadly accurate from the three-point region, with Alade, Mullally, Padraig McGroggan and Pereira combining for nine conversions or 27 points.

Coach Gavin congratulated the squad but reminded them that the knowledge and experience they gain from each National League game should improve their execution for the next game.

The Wolves improved to 2-1 in the standings, while LYIT Donegal dropped to 0-3. Up next will be a home match against Waterford Vikings in the National League Cup Elimination Round this coming Saturday - tip-off 7.30pm at Ballymakenny College.

Drogheda WOLVES: Jubie Alade 25pts, Adam Mullally 18, Tiago Pereira 10, Guilherme Alves Vilela 8, Ciaran McGroggan 4, Liam Woods 4, Steven Safo Sackey 4, Padraig McGroggan 3, Jake Morris 2, Cian Crowley 2, Rafa Ruiz Martínez 2, Scottie Summersgill.