Wolves are happy to be underdogs in semi-final

WHILE most sport shut down over the festive period, it’s been almost business as usual for in-form Drogheda Wolves as they count down to a President’s National Cup semi-final in their debut year.

The senior men’s team have hit the ground running after Covid-19 completely wiped out what was meant to be their first season at National League level in 2020/21, and a place in the decider will be at stake when they take on IT Carlow this coming Saturday in Cork.

Wolves got a bye in the first round before hammering Waterford IT Vikings and then edging out Limerick Sport Eagles in their own back yard, and as Gavin Garland’s charges have also had a strong start to the league campaign there’s plenty of optimism in the air – as well as a sense of reality.

Looking ahead to the semi-final, captain Ciaran McGroggan said: “I feel, being the new team, we will always be the underdogs, but we were the underdogs going down to Limerick in the last round and controlled the game.

“They had a good run at the end and gave us a scare, but we kept calm and composed and stopped the ball getting to their key players, it was a really good professional display and I think being the underdog suits us.”

As for IT Carlow, well they’ve already knocked out Abbey Seals Dublin Lions and McGowans Tolka Rovers in two low-scoring games, demonstrating their defensive strength, and having won eight of their nine games this season in the league and cup they’ll be an extremely hard nut to crack.

Wolves’ prospects would be boosted if they had a full squad to pick from – it remains to be seen if this game will come too soon for Lucas Walford, Robbie Sullivan and Kevin O’Hanlon – yet without that trio the Drogheda men have continued to flourish and the return to fitness of Steven Safo has been a big plus.

All the while the Wolves are also mindful of the need to keep players fresh for the ongoing league campaign, especially with McGowans Tolka Rovers coming to Drogheda on Saturday week in what is a real six-pointer.

“We are encouraged because we had Covid cases over Christmas, which means those lads will be back and will have immunity (from the virus),” said captain McGroggan.

“It’s exciting times and we’re all wondering about what we can achieve now that we have these players back.

“I think with it being a semi-final and to have a chance of winning something in our first year, we have to knuckle down and focus on this game.

“It’s our next game and if we win we’re in the final two weeks later, so after that we can fully focus on the league.”

Of course, Covid-19 has continued to play havoc with Wolves’ match and training schedule and by the time they take to the court in Cork on Saturday afternoon they will have been without a game for three full weeks.

“We have been busy enough over Christmas,” McGroggan reported, “but not as busy as we expected. We had a Covid outbreak, so lads were isolating and we had to call a halt to full team training and work in pods instead.

“It’s not the best preparation for a National Cup semi-final, but better than nothing. What I’m hearing is that every team is in the same boat at the minute and I’ve heard of teams having to shut down completely.

“I think we all could have done with the break because we had a lot of lads playing a lot of minutes. Ideally we would have had a game last weekend, but with Covid it’s impossible to get friendlies.”

McGroggan himself caught the virus a few weeks ago and is glad to have come out the other side fit and well, after being put on steroids at one stage during his recovery.

“I had three antigen tests which all came back negative, but I had Covid and got a bad doing. I had three bouts of fever and tried to come back for the quarter-final game in Limerick.

“I played maybe 12 minutes in three spells, but I was having to catch my breath when I was running and it was a feeling I’d never had before.

“I was double-jabbed but hadn’t had a booster at that stage.”

Saturday’s semi-final has a 3.10pm tip-off time in Cork’s Parochial Hall and it’s a sign of the times that in the event of one or both teams being unable to take part because of Covid issues, there will be no postponement and the losing quarter-finalists are on standby to fulfil the fixture.