‘When you hear the ‘C’ word it’s pretty shocking. I was 22 and thought I was pretty healthy’

Lucas Walford, playing his first match in two years, leads the celebrations after the semi-final victory over IT Carlow at Parochial Hall in Cork. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand
Lucas Walford wows the big crowd with a slam dunk during his college days in the United States. Expand
The Drogheda Wolves team and coaching staff line up ahead of their recent President's Cup semi-final tie against IT Carlow. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Lucas Walford, playing his first match in two years, leads the celebrations after the semi-final victory over IT Carlow at Parochial Hall in Cork. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Lucas Walford wows the big crowd with a slam dunk during his college days in the United States.

The Drogheda Wolves team and coaching staff line up ahead of their recent President's Cup semi-final tie against IT Carlow. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Marcus Cavaroli

LUCAS Walford wore the broadest of smiles as he led the celebrations following Drogheda Wolves’ thrilling victory over IT Carlow which has earned them a place in next week’s President’s National Cup Final.

The 6ft 8in American centre had just bagged 18 points to finish the game as his team’s top scorer, but the real story behind his man-of-the-match performance wasn’t the impressive stats but rather the long and arduous journey he went through to get back playing competitive basketball at all.

