Whelan aiming to join illustrious Dundalk list

Jake Whelan (centre), winner of the 2021 Dundalk Scratch Cup, pictured with Martin McDonnell of sponsors One Finance and Dundalk Golf Club Captain Trevor Giff.

Entries are open for this year’s Dundalk Scratch Cup which is once again sponsored by One Finance.

The 36 hole tournament will be held at Dundalk Golf Club on Sunday, September 12.

The defending champion is Jake Whelan, recent winner of the Mullingar Scratch Cup, who will be bidding to join an elite group of players who have successfully defended the Dundalk Scratch Cup.

They were JB Carr (1965-66), Declan Branigan (1972-73) and local hero Caolan Rafferty (2018-19).

The tournament is one of the longest-running and most prestigious Senior Scratch Cups in the country with a roll of honour that includes three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington. This will be the 59th staging of the event which began in 1963.

Entries must be made through the Pro Shop at 042-9321731. The entry fee is €50 which includes soup and sandwiches after round one and a post-tournament meal. The prize-fund is €2,500 with €250 for a course record and €150 for a hole in one. Entries will close on Wednesday, September 8.

There will be a shotgun start for both rounds with the first round commencing at 9am and the second round teeing off at 2pm.

Dundalk Golf Club Captain, Trevor Giff, said: “It has been another tough year for all our elite players because the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected their schedules. We had a great tournament last year and we are all looking forward to seeing if Jake Whelan can successfully defend the title he won so convincingly last year.”

Martin McDonnell, Managing Director of sponsors One Finance, said: “The Dundalk Scratch Cup has always attracted the top amateur golfers and One Finance is delighted to continue our sponsorship of the event and welcoming everybody back to Dundalk in September.”

Last year Whelan fired two three-under-par rounds of 69 to win by five shots from Cian Geraghty of Laytown & Bettystown and Roganstown’s Arron Edward-Hills on a day when a strong wind, tricky pins and slick greens presented a formidable challenge for the top class field.