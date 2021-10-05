‘Water’ performance on top-flight debut!

NATIONAL LEAGUE Division 1 CORRIB 13 DROGHEDA 7 Drogheda’s senior men made the plunge into the top division in Irish water polo for the first time in the 38-year history of the club on Saturday last when they put in a creditable display against 2019 Irish Senior Cup champions Corrib in the NUIG pool on the banks of the river Corrib. Despite not having had a competitive match since February 2020, and only having been permitted full-contact training for the past three weeks, the Drogheda lads hit the ground running in the first quarter when Andrew Healy made club history by being the first man to score for the club at National League Division 1 level. Excellent drop defence worked well for the Boynesiders, who were limiting Corrib to outside shots that keeper Rafal Graczyk was well able to cope with. A frustrated Corrib finally equalised through the excellent Cronan Ward, although that lead was short-lived as accurate attacking play set up French Erasmus student Thibaut Gillain who beat Corrib keeper Jack Mulholland with two powerful shots from the left wing to give Drogheda a two-goal lead at quarter-time. Corrib quickly pulled one back through Ciaran Walshe to reduce the deficit to a single goal before Aidan Mullaney once again put a brace between the sides. At this point the match was disrupted through a malfunctioning timing system and the tempo of the Drogheda play suffered as a result, swinging the momentum in Corrib’s favour. Two further strikes from Cronan Ward secured his hat-trick and parity for the westerners before Aidan Mullaney once again got Drogheda’s noses in front. Under pressure, Corrib resorted to introducing the impressive Croatian player/coach Goran Sablic to steady the ship and his introduction had the required effect as Dan Roach and Mark Moran hit before the break to edge Corrib in front for the first time. Sablic’s influence on the game was massive in the third quarter as his lifetime of experience playing at the highest level in Croatia bore fruit for the Galway team. Showing the composure of having been at the top level of Irish water polo for almost a decade, they thwarted the Drogheda attack at every opportunity and punished the mistakes that were creeping into the Boynesiders’ play. Goals from Mark Moran, Ciaran Walshe and Sablic (2) allowed Corrib surge into a virtually unassailable four-goal lead entering the last quarter. Sablic added further two before Drogheda’s Californian centre forward Hudson Grieve pulled one back to give Drogheda a sliver of hope. Ronan Murphy put the result beyond any doubt with another goal for Corrib, although Drogheda did have the final say in the tie as 18-year-old Alex Crosbie beat Jack Mulholland low to his left to grab his first-ever senior goal. In two weeks’ time Drogheda once again face very tough opposition in the shape of perennial contenders Cathal Brugha in the NAC. Many more difficult tests lie ahead for the team as they bid to secure their place as a top-flight club.