Wasteful Boyne on the slide after Suttonians reverse

Eoghan Duffy continued his try-scoring exploits for Boyne against Suttonians but later went off with a hamstring injury. Picture: Colin Bell

SUTTONIANS 27

BOYNE 18

BOYNE defeated Suttonians comprehensively on the opening weekend of the season but came up short in the return game at McDowell Park on Saturday to slide into the bottom half of the Leinster League Division 1A table.

The Drogheda side made the relatively short trip to Dublin 13 to face a rejuvenated Suttonians side who had overcome title contenders Monkstown the previous weekend.

After that bad start to the season at Shamrock Lodge back in early October, Suttonians were not in the mood to repeat the exercise and they gained their revenge in this match with a decisive victory.

Their intentions were stated from the fifth minute when they moved the ball quickly and two Boyne missed tackles in the 15-metre channel led to the home side scoring under the posts. The extra points were added with the conversion and Suttonians were 7-0 ahead.

Not long after that the home side were celebrating again. This time the scrum half made a fine break in midfield, shaking off feeble tackles from the Boyne defence which led to their second try in the corner. They failed with the conversion, but already Suttonians had a handy 12-0 lead after just 10 minutes of play.

Boyne did manage to settle down and gain some control, and after their backs strung a set of transfers together the ball was fed to winger Eoghan Duffy who scored an unconverted try in the corner - 12-5 after 18 minutes.

However, the away side suffered two major setbacks almost immediately as their hooker Pat Shuttleworth and captain Collie Joyce-Ahearn both had to retire with injuries. Shuttleworth’s replacement was Padraic Mongey, while Ahearne’s retirement saw a reshuffle, with Con Callaghan moving to the back row and Patrick Prendergast being introduced at second row.

Nevertheless, Boyne tagged on another three points when scrum half Charles Gallen slotted a penalty when Suttonians were adjudged offside and the away side’s fortunes continued to prosper when, following a Sutton knock-on in midfield, they moved the ball quickly and once again found winger Duffy. He made a great break, evading three tackles before offloading to Robbie Vallejo who beat the Suttonians winger on his outside to score a fine try.

Gallen completed the job with the conversion and Boyne took a 15-12 advantage into half-time.

Crucially, though, they failed to secure possession from the second-half kick-off and conceded a scrum from which Suttonians crossed for a converted try.

In the 48th minute Jack Mitchell came into the Boyne backline on the wing for Cathal Greene, with Graeme McQuillan moving to centre, but the Drogheda men continued to concede penalties, and after one scrum infringement Suttonians put the resulting kick between the posts to make it 22-15.

Uncharacteristic errors, including numerous knock-ons, completely disrupted Boyne’s normally free-flowing rugby, with Duffy, Mitchell and Kevin McCleery all dropping try-scoring passes.

The tale of woe continued in the 65th minute when the impressive Duffy had to leave the field with a hamstring injury, to be replaced by Brian Howell.

Gallen brought his side right back into contention when he landed a penalty to leave four points between the teams and it was all to play for in the final 10 minutes.

However, it was the home side who capitalised on weak defence to score the decisive try, which they converted, to deny Boyne a losing bonus point.

Once again Vic Ball’s team will look back on this match with disappointment at their propensity to concede so many penalties and fall off vital tackles, and Suttonians were only too willing to take full advantage.

Boyne return to league action on January 14th when they play host to league leaders Bective Rangers.

Boyne: Michael Briscoe; Graeme McQuillan, Robbie Vallejo, Cathal Greene, Eoghan Duffy; Kevin McCleery, Charles Gallen; Tadgh O’Reilly, Pat Shuttleworth, Hugh Carolan; Conor Callaghan, Oisín Howell; Collie Joyce-Ahearn, Ben Dunphy, Ciarán Smith. Replacements: Padraic Mongey, Patrick Prendergast, Feargal Moore, Jack Mitchell, Brian Howell.

Division 1 A table

PWDLPdBoPts

Bective Rgrs860257731

Monkstown860249529

Gorey850360727

Suttonians8404-16521

Boyne8404-22319

Ashbourne8305-17416

Kilkenny8305-34315

Seapoint8107-7748