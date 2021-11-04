Uzbeks dash hopes of World medal joy

RICKY Nesbitt and Eugene McKeever have both made an early exit from the World Elite Boxing Championships in Belgrade - but not before doing their club - Holy Family Drogheda - and country proud.

Both men tasted defeat to opponents from Uzbekistan in their opening bouts, but for the two Irish Elite champions just to make the Ireland team was without question a brilliant achievement in itself.

It’s also testament to the work Holy Family are doing - led by their ever-popular head coach Damien McKenna who himself narrowly missed out on a World Championship medal back in 2001 - that they are the only club to have two boxers in the seven-strong international team.

Nesbitt, fighting in the 48kg flyweight division for a place in the last 16, was in action on Saturday against Nodrjon Mirakhmador.

Competing in his first elite international tournament - he previously won bronze at the 2018 World University Championships - the 26-year-old lacked nothing in effort and one judge scored the first round in his favour.

However, overall he was out-boxed by a two-time continental champion who will have his sights set on a podium finish.

The Uzbek fighter won the contest 30-27 on three of the judges’ cards, one scored it 29-28 in his favour and the final official had him winning 30-26.

The draw hadn’t been kind to welterweight McKeever either as it pitted him against Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev of Uzbekistan in what was only the seventh fight of the tournament on the first night of action last Monday.

The first Irishman into the ring at these championships, 23-year-old McKeever - a native of Mullaghbawn in south Armagh but a long-time member of Holy Family - made the early running and found the target with some neat combinations.

However, his southpaw Uzbek opponent caught the eye with his impressive reach and strong shot selection and took all three rounds to win on a unanimous verdict.

So it was the earliest possible exit from the tournament for McKeever, the only Irishman who had to fight just to earn a place in the last 32.