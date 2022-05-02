U16s a class act as they place third in the country

A THIRD-PLACE finish in Division A at the All-Ireland Club Championships was the icing on the cake at the end of a long and exciting season for Drogheda Wolves U16s.

The boys made the most of the return to action following the Covid pandemic by competing in and winning two leagues, but it didn’t look good for them in the All-Irelands as they began their campaign with a 53-46 defeat at the hands of Portlaoise Panthers.

After regrouping and resetting, the team got itself back on track in their second game against Mallow, getting off to a strong defensive start in a first quarter which ended 14-4 in the Boynesiders’ favour.

The second quarter continued in the same veing to see Wolves going into the half-time interval at double scores - 40-20.

Mallow came out with guns blazing the third quarter, matching Wolves point for point, but the Drogheda side held firm and extended their advantage in the final quarter to run out 72-47 winners.

That put them through to the semi-finals against Limerick Celtics and this proved to be a real thriller.

After going point for point for the first few minutes, Limerick briefly surged ahead, but Wolves’ defense worked hard to shut down their half -court game and points on board at the other end saw them trail just 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Wolves won the second quarter by one to go into the half-time break just two points in arrears - 21-19 - with the two teams working hard at both ends of the floor.

The battle continued in the third, but Celtics took the lead with some crafty work on the offensive boards to finish the quarter ahead by 10 (37-27).

Wolves fought back hard in the fourth with another change of defense to draw the game back to one point with 40 seconds remaining on the clock (41-40).

Coming out of a timeout, a heated rebounding battle under the boards resulted in Celtics being awarded two free throws and possession which they used to their advantage to clinch them a place in the final on a 45-40 scoreline.

That meant Wolves went into a third-place game against their good friends Eanna who they know very well from playing friendlies over the years.

In a match where all 12 players and a lot of tired legs and injuries featured for both teams, Wolves ran out eventual winners on a scoreline of 38 -36.