U-12s shine bright for Dunleer

Dunleer AC athletes were thrilled to finally return to Leinster Championship Cross-Country running last weekend and marked the occasion with three individual victories.

Races for Under-12, 14, 16, 18 junior and Novice runners took place at the Mountain View golf course in Kilkenny.

More runners registered to run than in previous years and this real event - as opposed to the many virtual lockdown events - was a pleasure to attend for athletes and supporters from all over the province.

The first race of the day was a non-championship Under-10 event hosted by the local club St Senan’s and Dunleer’s Fiannaith King did not disappoint! This reigning Under-9 and 10 Louth champion ran easily over the undulating ground and produced a final sprint to edge past the two remaining runners in front and take victory in fine style.

Fiannaith was supported by her clubmate Maya Hurry who also ran very well over the difficult course.

Cliodhna Reilly, the current Louth champion at Under-12, was the next to succeed for the club, producing a confident, controlled run to take the lead with 300m to go and claim the Leinster Championship Under-12 title for 2021.

Cliodhna had a fine squad of Dunleer AC teammates behind her, with Grace Mc Evoy and Dearbhla Leavy both finishing in the top 12 and earning individual medals, while Aisling Finegan, Sadhbh Greene and Kelly Sheridan all finished in quick succession to ensure club team gold went to Dunleer.

Cliodhna also led the Louth county team to gold, with Dearbhla, Grace and Aisling all making the Louth team.

The Boys Under-12 event featured an incredible run from Cormac Greene, the Louth Under-12 champion as he ran 2km cross-country in seven minutes and seven seconds.

Cormac finished in second place in a field of 96 of the best Under-12 runners in Leinster, claiming a well deserved Leinster silver, while teammate Darragh Rooney finished 28th, with Nathan Hurry 41st and Loughlin Welsh 74th to produce a seventh-place team finish.

Cormac, Darragh and Nathan were also on the Louth team which finished a fine fourth.

The Boys Under-14 race produced another individual medallist for Dunleer AC, with Dáire Mathews finishing in sixth place, supported by Evan Costello in 26th. Both Dáire and Evan were on the Louth team and secured bronze medals with their county.

Megan Mc Evoy led the Dunleer AC girls Under-14 team home in 24th place, supported by Sally Sheridan in 44th and Leah Rooney in 53rd.

At Under-16 Dunleer AC had two girls participating, with Lucy Sheridan doing very well on a long, tough course to finish her 4km in 17:20 in 33rd, with Erin Finegan close behind in 37th (17:34). Matthew Fitzpatrick was the first Dunleer AC boy home in their Under-16 4km race in 15 minutes in 21st place, with Sam O’Neill 43rd in 15:55.

The Under-18 races produced top-class runs for Sean Connaughton and Maebh Eakin, with the Boys U-18 Leinster title going to Seán and Maebh securing bronze in the Girls Under-18.

Sean was eighth overall in the combined Under-18 and 20 race and led the Louth U-18s home to victory in the team event. Maebh was third overall in the combined U-18 and 20 race for girls.

The final races of the day saw Peter Meegan finishing 15th junior, with Nicola Welsh leading the Dunleer AC ladies novice team home, supported by Dearbhla Greene, Áine Mc Bride and Sally Clarke to round off a fantastic day.