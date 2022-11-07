Turkey doubles competition at Greenhills

Greenhills Bowls Club was a hive of activity last Thursday night for the start of the turkey doubles competition.

First up was Val Maguire and Florence Edwards who were pitted against Paddy Griffin and Gabriel Mullen the latter got off to a fast start taking the first two ends on the trot to go two up. Val and Florence were struggling to get into their rhythm on the rink. However, Paddy and Gabriel upped their performance in the next end to go three up, this was a setback for Val and Florence not taking their chances in the last few ends, they responded well making a great recovery in the fifth end knocking the wind out of their opponents sails to go four up with two ends to play.

Paddy and Gabriel were not happy bennies firing into the head at every opportunity getting a wick of another bowl in the head to reduce the deficit down to one shot going into the last end game on. Val and Florence thought they would still get something from the game, but Paddy and Gabriel had other ideas they rediscovered their touch playing a glorious backhand draw shot to the head coming up trumps by two shots in a very tight match.

Next up was Josephine Moran and Kathleen Devin who played juvenile Lauren Dykstra and Tom Devin who started the game looking very nervous missing gilt-edged chances starting off letting in their opponents to take the lead after two ends three up, Tom and Lauren had a mountain to climb to get themselves back in contention not getting the run of the mat proved costly as their opponents went further ahead in the fourth end four up. Sometimes it’s really all about grinding out a win and it was Lauren who pulled the rabbit out of the hat playing some excellent bowls into the head in the next two ends after such a poor start to cut the tally down to one with the final end to play. Tom and Lauren produced their best bowls in the last end and turned the game in their favour clinching the win at the death by two shots.

There was very little difference between these two teams of Jack Howell and John Sheridan against John Hurley and Chloe Dykstra, they traded shot for shot off each other, although it may have lacked a bit of quality at times particularly in the first three ends, with Jack and John edging into the lead two up. John and Chloe showed great endeavour to get back into the contest trimming the gap down to one in the fourth end, the latter weren’t about to implode though quite the reverse in fact, they took firm strangle hold on the game in the next two ends going two up with the penultimate end to play. It was Jack and John who made their intentions clear, attacking the head producing excellent bowls taking the game in a very tense finish by two shots. John and Chloe can count themselves unlucky not to take something from the game in a tough encounter.

The last match of the night Marie Maher and John Connelly had their work cut for them as they were playing the experienced pair of Seán Donnelly and Eddie Devin. There was great desire amongst both teams to take the early lead, it was Seán and Eddie who put the first score on the board after two ends two up. Marie’s team battled hard and produced a moment of individual brilliance from John playing two superb backhand draw shots into the head resulting in going two up in the fourth end.

However, Seán and Eddie responded quickly gaining control of the match in the fifth end three up, this was a big drawback to Marie and John, but they stayed positive firing into a packed head leaving the head wide open for their opponents to come into the game going five up with the final end to play. Both teams had a ding dong battle playing some lovely bowls with Seán and Eddie producing the goods when needed to run out comfortable winners and into the next round. Standout performers on the night were Florence Edwards, Lauren Dykstra, Seán Donnelly, Gabriel Mullen.

The club are actively seeking new recruits either to play competitively or for fun. The first two coaching sessions are free and bowls are provided on the night. The venue is the first floor of the Greenhills Gym and for more details you can call secretary Josephine Moran on 087-1258584 or P.R.O Tom

Devin on 087-7799748 or call down on Thursday night between 7-9pm. All matches will commence at 7:15pm sharp every Thursday night.