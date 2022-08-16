Tullyallen’s Donovan secures European title fight at 37

Eric Donovan, right, acknowledges his opponent Zelfa Barrett following their IBF Inter-Continental Super Feather Title bout. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

TULLYALLEN-BASED Eric Donovan will fulfil a lifelong dream when he fights for the vacant European Union Super Featherweight title in Belfast next month.

The 37-year-old former European Amateur bronze medallist and five-time Irish champion came out of retirement to join the paid ranks back in 2016 and has since won 15 of his 17 professional bouts, losing only to Zelfa Barrett and double Olympic gold medallist Robeisy Ramirez.

But his clash with French national champion Khalil EI Hadri – who boasts a 13-1 record - at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Saturday, September 24, is by far the biggest of his professional career.

The Belfast blockbuster was confirmed last week and Donovan, who is married to Drogheda United FC’s new head of women’s football Laura Donovan, said: “This is an incredible opportunity for me.

“I’m delighted and excited about the prospect of making a dream come true. It means the world to me to have this fight on Irish soil, where all of my family, friends and supporters can be there in person to make it an extra special occasion.

“It takes a team effort to make dreams come true and I can’t thank the team involved enough – my manager Mark Dunlop, coach Pascal Collins and all the support team and sponsors who, without their help, this would not be possible.”