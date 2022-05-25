Tullyallen races hit the ground running!

Donal OHanlon (centre), winner of the Boys 5th Class race at the Tullyallen Cross-Country, with winning Tullyallen NS team Jack Andrews, Thabani Ngwenga, Emmet Craven and Ruairi Finglas.

A big field of athletes for one of the boys races at the Tullyallen Cross-Country, with large numbers of spectators.

LAST Friday marked a welcome return of the Tullyallen Cross-Country Championships after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

The rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the children, more than 500 of whom took part from 12 schools – Tullyallen N.S, St Pauls N.S, Scoil Naomh Feichin, Donacarney B.N.S, Scoil Aonghusa, Ballapousta N.S, Cartown N.S, Harestown N.S, St. Kevins N.S, Scoil Bhride Dunleer, St Marys N.S and Donore N.S.

There was some fantastic running on the day, with some hotly contested races as children from third to sixth class battled it out for medals.

One of the sponsors, Niall Lynch from Centra in Tullyallen, provided the children with some much-needed and welcome refreshments at the end of each race.

Awards and Gifts, Tullyallen Pharmacy, Tullyallen Builders, Peter Murtagh and Dolly Mitchells in Slane were also very generous in their sponsorship of the races.

A very big thanks also goes to all the volunteers from Ace AC and some TY students who were present on the day, plus Liam Cooney for looking after the results, The Sound Shop for the PA system, My Run Results for the numbers, Glen Emmets for once again allowing the use of their facilities, the Last Lap Café and the Red Cross.

Individual results:

3rd class girls:

1st Fiánaith King- St. Kevins N.S; 2nd: Isabelle Ní Gheimhreadh – Scoil Aonghusa; 3rd Nicole Wilson Power – Tullyallen N.S

3rd class boys:

1st Enea Tobli – St. Pauls N.S; 2nd Ollie O’ Dorchai – Scoil Aonghusa; 3rd: Cody Woods – Dunleer N.S.

4th class girls:

1st Beatrice Cuningham – St Marys N.S; 2nd Charlotte Carroll – Harestown N.S; 3rd Kelly Sheridan – St Kevins N.S.

4th class boys:

1st Harry Breen – Ballapousta N.S; 2nd Charles Williams – Donacarney B.N.S; 3rd: Eoin Mc Entee – St. Marys N.S.

5th class girls:

1st Dearbhla Leavy – Ballapousta N.S; 2nd: Tiana Murray – Dunleer N.S; 3rd: Lara Rooney – Ballapousta N.S.

5th class boys:

1st Dónal O Hanlon – Tullyallen N.S; 2nd: Louis Tiuit – Scoil Aonghusa; 3rd: James Rooney – Ballapousta N.S.

6th class girls:

1st Chloe Cooney – St. Marys N.S; 2nd Dara Eliie – Scoil Naomh Feichin; 3rd Leah Rooney – Harestown N.S

6th class boys:

1st Naoise Mac Abhine – Scoil Aonghusa; 2nd Dillon Sherlock – Donacarney B.N.S; 3rd: Killian Shandon – Sandpit N.S.

Team results:

3rd class boys:

1st Donacarney B.N.S, 2nd: Tullyallen N.S, 3rd Harestown N.S

3rd class girls:

1st Sandpit N.S, 2nd: Tullyallen N.S, 3rd Scoil Aonghusa

4th class boys:

1st Donacarney B.N.S, 2nd St. Marys N.S, 3rd Ballapousta N.S

4th class girls:

1st St. Marys N.S, 2nd Tullyallen N.S, 3rd Sandpit N.S

5th class boys:

1st Tullyallen N.S, 2nd St. Pauls N.S, 3rd: Scoil Naomh Feichin

5th class girls:

1st Ballapousta N.S, 2nd Tullyallen N.S, 3rd Scoil Aonghusa

6th class boys:

1st Donacarney N.S, 2nd Tullyallen N.S, 3rd Scoil Aonghusa

6th class girls:

1st Scoil Naomh Feichin, 2nd Tullyallen N.S, 3rd St. Marys N.S

Overall winner of perpetual trophy:

Tullyallen N.S