Try bonanza as buoyant Boyne ease through

Jack Mitchell of Boyne scores his side's third try after breaking the tackle of Richie Waters of Wexford Wanderers during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Provincial Towns Cup first-round match. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

WEXFORD WANDERERS 22

BOYNE 48

BOYNE captain Collie Joyce-Ahearne’s return to home club Wexford Wanderers proved to be a happy one as the Drogheda men survived a stern test to win their first-round Provincial Towns Cup tie on Sunday afternoon.

Vic Ball’s side made the journey to the South East in buoyant mood following their Leinster League title success and on a crisp, dry day on a firm pitch they posted their intentions early when within two minutes they scored their opening try.

This came from the Wexford kick off as Boyne gathered and centre Jack Mitchell made a fine break and released Hugh Carolan who in turn fed Eoghan Duffy, with the final pass reaching Joe Sweeney who crossed for the try. Charles Gallen was short with his conversion from the touchline.

From the restart Boyne conceded a penalty at the ruck and a huge kick by the Wexford full back saw them register three points.

Boyne received a major setback when scrum half Nick Smith had to retire with an injury when he was caught with a stray boot at a ruck.

Winger Gallen took over the crucial scrum half role, with Kevin McCleery coming in to replace him on the wing, but this did little to disrupt the fluidity of Boyne’s attack.

They went through several phases, recycling the ball continuously, with prop Patrick Prendergast making great ground before releasing Duffy to score a try under the posts. Gallen was on the money this time with his conversion to bring his side to 12 points in the 15th minute.

Wexford elected to kick another long-range penalty which failed to hit the target, but they then mounted a serious assault on the Boyne line and it took solid defence to prevent them from scoring.

Joyce-Ahearn was the next Boyne player to initiate an attack and he transferred to centre Mitchell who crossed for another Boyne try close to the posts. Gallen converted to leave the score 19-3.

Some poor defending was exploited when Wexford scored a try in the corner from which they made an excellent conversion, but Boyne had an instant response. Following a knock-on at the base of a scrum they won the put-in and the ball was worked out via Robbie Vallejo to McCleery who dived over in the corner.

Boyne now had a very healthy 14-point lead, but Wexford were in no mood to capitulate just yet and once again took advantage of missed tackles to score another converted try just before half-time.

There was still time for one more score before the interval and it went to Boyne as McCleery combined with out half Michael Briscoe who crossed to make it 29-17.

Boyne put more daylight between the sides in the 45th minute when Prendergast touched down from a maul after Joyce-Ahearne had won an attacking lineout.

A loose kick by Wexford saw full back Vallejo collect and touch down for a try converted by Gallen – 41-17. Wexford got a consolation score, but the last say went to the visitors as Mitchell completed his hat-trick and Gallen converted.

Boyne host Gorey in the second round of the competition this coming Sunday at 3pm.

BOYNE: Robbie Vallejo; Eoghan Duffy, Jack Mitchell, Graeme McQuillan, Charles Gallen; Michael Briscoe, Nick Smith; Tadhg O’Reilly, Matthew O’Callaghan, Hugh Carolan; Seán Callan, Patrick Prendergast; Rory Hennessy, Joe Sweeney, Collie Joyce-Ahearne. Replacements: Luke O’Callaghan, Conor Callaghan, Ben Dunphy, Cathal Greene, Kevin McCleery.